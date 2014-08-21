The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Guardian
BRITISH ISIS MILITANT IN JAMES FOLEY VIDEO 'GUARDS FOREIGN
HOSTAGES IN SYRIA'
The English jihadist who beheaded the American journalist
James Foley is believed to be the leader of a group of British
fighters holding foreign hostages in Syria, sources have told
the Guardian.
SNP ACCUSED OF EXAGGERATING NORTH SEA OIL RESERVES BY UP TO
60 PCT
Sir Ian Wood, the most influential figure in the Scottish
oil industry, has accused Alex Salmond's government of
exaggerating North Sea oil reserves by up to 60 percent.
The Times
MPs REBUKE CARNEY OVER CONFLICT OF INTEREST FEARS
MPs have issued a veiled rebuke to the governor of the Bank
of England after it failed to disclose a sensitive shareholding
of Richard Sharp, one of Mark Carney's former Goldman Sachs
colleagues, who now sits on the Bank's powerful Financial Policy
Committee.
OSBORNE DECLINES TO SHARE DETAILS OF CO-OP MEETINGS
George Osborne has declined to hand over details of meetings
between Treasury officials and senior bankers to discuss the
Co-op Bank's failed attempt to buy 631 branches from Lloyds
Banking Group.
The Telegraph
LIDL TO LAUNCH NEW FASHION RANGE
Lidl, the discount retailer, takes on Primark, George
and high street with cut-price clothing.
(Compiled by Karen Rebelo)