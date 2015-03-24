March 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

POUND PROVES HEAVY BURDEN ON EXPORTERS

Factories have been stung by the strength of the pound and continuing problems in the eurozone, according to an industry survey. Manufacturing orders stagnated unexpectedly in March as new business from abroad collapsed at its fastest rate in more than two years. (thetim.es/1EL4Y7t)

BUILDER FACES 1 MILLION POUND COST TO REPLACE SKYSCRAPER BOLTS

Severfield Plc, Britain's largest steelmaker that delivered the steel structures for the Cheesegrater in London has admitted that replacing the skyscraper's faulty bolts will cost at least 1 million pounds ($1.50 million). Severfield said that replacing the bolts is likely to last for the rest of the year. (thetim.es/1HtmYTY)

The Guardian

AFZAL AMIN QUITS AS TORY CANDIDATE FOR DUDLEY NORTH AFTER EDL PLOT ALLEGATIONS

Afzal Amin, the Conservative candidate who was recorded allegedly plotting with the English Defence League, has resigned "with immediate effect" to avoid a disciplinary hearing by the party. Tory sources had said that evidence against Amin was so overwhelming that he would be removed as the party candidate in Dudley North in days. (bit.ly/1FRyrhC)

DAVID CAMERON: I WOULD NOT SERVE THIRD TERM AS PM

David Cameron unexpectedly ruled out serving a third term in office, causing dismay in Conservative circles as he highlighted three potential successors. Cameron named home secretary Theresa May, chancellor George Osborne and London mayor Boris Johnson as potential Conservative leaders. (bit.ly/1ECQwf9)

The Telegraph

ECB HITS OUT AT GREEK 'BLACKMAIL' CLAIMS AS MERKEL HOLDS STEADY IN BAIL-OUT DEMANDS

The European Central Bank hit back at claims it is "blackmailing" Greece over its protracted bail-out, as the impasse between Athens and its international creditors showed no sign of easing. (bit.ly/19LGtgp)

FORMER HMRC BOSS: I TOOK JOB AT HSBC TO HELP FIX BANK

A former senior official at HM Revenue and Customs has defended taking a job at HSBC Bank Plc, saying that "leadership at the bank were determined to put things right". Dave Hartnett, HMRC's former head of tax, said he "believed in HSBC chief executive Stuart Gulliver's vision of sorting out the bank and making it one of the best in the world". (bit.ly/1BcwAyG)

Sky News

GEORGE OSBORNE SAYS ECONOMY STILL STRUGGLING

The Chancellor has admitted the UK's economic problems are not over and there is "lots more work to do". George Osborne also insisted Britain should be "in Europe, but not run by Europe" as he defended the government's decisions on a range of issues including savers and zero hours contracts. (bit.ly/1BobCfs)

PROFITS CRISIS SPARKS NEW TESCO LEGAL BATTLE

The challenge facing Tesco Plc's new leadership team will be underlined on Tuesday with the emergence of another legal claim from shareholders over the retailer's 263 million pound profit misstatement. (bit.ly/1G7VRzP)

The Independent

PLASTIC 5-POUND NOTES TO CIRCULATE IN BRITAIN FOR FIRST TIME

Two million 5-pound notes made of polymer plastic are being released by The Clydesdale Bank Plc IPO-CLBP.L this month as a safer and more durable alternative to paper banknotes. The limited edition notes are going into the system a year before the Bank of England issues its first set of plastic banknotes for general circulation. (ind.pn/1G8MbFc)

VOTE UKIP, SAYS FAR-RIGHT GROUP BRITAIN FIRST

Britain First, the far-right political party responsible for vigilante "invasions" of mosques and a campaign against the "Islamification" of Britain, has told its supporters to help deliver "major Ukip gains" at the general election. Letters and leaflets distributed by Britain First, a group formed by former British National Party members, effectively endorse Nigel Farage's party. (ind.pn/1xWEGKy)

