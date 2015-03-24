UPDATE 1-British retail sales suffer biggest squeeze in nearly 7 years as inflation bites
* GRAPHIC: UK retail sales shrink http://reut.rs/2ngKd2G (Adds market and economist reaction, CBI retail data)
March 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
POUND PROVES HEAVY BURDEN ON EXPORTERS
Factories have been stung by the strength of the pound and continuing problems in the eurozone, according to an industry survey. Manufacturing orders stagnated unexpectedly in March as new business from abroad collapsed at its fastest rate in more than two years. (thetim.es/1EL4Y7t)
BUILDER FACES 1 MILLION POUND COST TO REPLACE SKYSCRAPER BOLTS
Severfield Plc, Britain's largest steelmaker that delivered the steel structures for the Cheesegrater in London has admitted that replacing the skyscraper's faulty bolts will cost at least 1 million pounds ($1.50 million). Severfield said that replacing the bolts is likely to last for the rest of the year. (thetim.es/1HtmYTY)
The Guardian
AFZAL AMIN QUITS AS TORY CANDIDATE FOR DUDLEY NORTH AFTER EDL PLOT ALLEGATIONS
Afzal Amin, the Conservative candidate who was recorded allegedly plotting with the English Defence League, has resigned "with immediate effect" to avoid a disciplinary hearing by the party. Tory sources had said that evidence against Amin was so overwhelming that he would be removed as the party candidate in Dudley North in days. (bit.ly/1FRyrhC)
DAVID CAMERON: I WOULD NOT SERVE THIRD TERM AS PM
David Cameron unexpectedly ruled out serving a third term in office, causing dismay in Conservative circles as he highlighted three potential successors. Cameron named home secretary Theresa May, chancellor George Osborne and London mayor Boris Johnson as potential Conservative leaders. (bit.ly/1ECQwf9)
The Telegraph
ECB HITS OUT AT GREEK 'BLACKMAIL' CLAIMS AS MERKEL HOLDS STEADY IN BAIL-OUT DEMANDS
The European Central Bank hit back at claims it is "blackmailing" Greece over its protracted bail-out, as the impasse between Athens and its international creditors showed no sign of easing. (bit.ly/19LGtgp)
FORMER HMRC BOSS: I TOOK JOB AT HSBC TO HELP FIX BANK
A former senior official at HM Revenue and Customs has defended taking a job at HSBC Bank Plc, saying that "leadership at the bank were determined to put things right". Dave Hartnett, HMRC's former head of tax, said he "believed in HSBC chief executive Stuart Gulliver's vision of sorting out the bank and making it one of the best in the world". (bit.ly/1BcwAyG)
Sky News
GEORGE OSBORNE SAYS ECONOMY STILL STRUGGLING
The Chancellor has admitted the UK's economic problems are not over and there is "lots more work to do". George Osborne also insisted Britain should be "in Europe, but not run by Europe" as he defended the government's decisions on a range of issues including savers and zero hours contracts. (bit.ly/1BobCfs)
PROFITS CRISIS SPARKS NEW TESCO LEGAL BATTLE
The challenge facing Tesco Plc's new leadership team will be underlined on Tuesday with the emergence of another legal claim from shareholders over the retailer's 263 million pound profit misstatement. (bit.ly/1G7VRzP)
The Independent
PLASTIC 5-POUND NOTES TO CIRCULATE IN BRITAIN FOR FIRST TIME
Two million 5-pound notes made of polymer plastic are being released by The Clydesdale Bank Plc IPO-CLBP.L this month as a safer and more durable alternative to paper banknotes. The limited edition notes are going into the system a year before the Bank of England issues its first set of plastic banknotes for general circulation. (ind.pn/1G8MbFc)
VOTE UKIP, SAYS FAR-RIGHT GROUP BRITAIN FIRST
Britain First, the far-right political party responsible for vigilante "invasions" of mosques and a campaign against the "Islamification" of Britain, has told its supporters to help deliver "major Ukip gains" at the general election. Letters and leaflets distributed by Britain First, a group formed by former British National Party members, effectively endorse Nigel Farage's party. (ind.pn/1xWEGKy)
($1 = 0.6687 pounds) (Compiled by Zara Mascrarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)
* GRAPHIC: UK retail sales shrink http://reut.rs/2ngKd2G (Adds market and economist reaction, CBI retail data)
DUBAI, March 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.