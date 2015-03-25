March 25 The following are the top stories on
The Times
RAIL STRIKE LOOMS IN WEEKS AFTER UNION REJECTS NEW PAY DEAL
The first national rail strike in 20 years could be called
within weeks after workers rejected a four-year pay deal.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union could down
tools by the end of April causing chaos on the railways in the
run-up to the general election in early May. (thetim.es/1N61LmR)
TAXPAYERS WILL PROVIDE A 499 POUNDS IPAD FOR EVERY MP
MPs will be handed new iPads after the general election, at
a cost of 1 million pounds ($1.48 million) to the taxpayer. The
House of Commons Commission says that offering each of the 650
members an iPad Air 2, costing 499 pounds each, will save money.
(thetim.es/1BLjCqO)
The Guardian
UK INFLATION HITS ZERO FOR THE FIRST TIME ON RECORD
Inflation has fallen to zero for the first time on record in
Britain, boosting incomes in real terms and handing the
chancellor a pre-election advantage. The consumer prices index
dropped in February from 0.3 percent in January, bringing the
United Kingdom to the brink of a spell of deflation that is
expected in the coming months. (bit.ly/1HyprA1)
GREECE PLEDGES FULL LIST OF REFORMS WITHIN THE WEEK
Greece has pledged to pull together a comprehensive list of
reforms by the start of next week, in an attempt to unlock fresh
funds before Athens runs out of cash in April. Government
spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis said that the programme demanded
by Greece's increasingly impatient creditors would be finished
within days. (bit.ly/1BjiZ8O)
The Telegraph
JEREMY CLARKSON TO BE SACKED BY THE BBC
Jeremy Clarkson is to be sacked as Top Gear presenter after
a BBC investigation concluded he did attack a producer on the
programme. Lord Hall, the director general of the BBC, is
expected to announce his decision on Wednesday after considering
the findings of an internal investigation. (bit.ly/1CWjFXT)
TELEFONICA AGREES 10.25 BILLION POUNDS SALE OF O2 TO
HUTCHISON WHAMPOA
O2, Britain's second-largest mobile operator, has been sold
to Hutchison Whampoa Ltd, the owner of rival operator
Three, for 10.25 billion pounds, to create a giant that will
control 40 percent of the market. Telefonica, the
Spanish parent of O2, said it had agreed final terms with Hong
Kong conglomerate after two months of exclusive negotiations and
due diligence. (bit.ly/1HxKdfF)
Sky News
BANKS TO CARRY ON CLOSING DESPITE CABLE DEAL
Britain's banks will pledge this week to continue investing
in their branch networks "for decades to come" despite signing
an agreement enabling them to close outlets even when they are
the final one in a local community. (bit.ly/1HBuYFU)
BRITISH NATIONALS 'LIKELY' ON CRASHED PLANE
A number of British nationals are thought to have been on
board the Germanwings aircraft which crashed in the French Alps,
says Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond. Recovery teams have been
flown in by helicopter and one of the black box flight
recorders, crucial in piecing together what happened, has been
found.(bit.ly/19NASGb)
The Independent
TESCO SHAREHOLDERS TAKE ACTION OVER OVERSTATED PROFITS
Tesco Plc has another battle on its hands after a
group of shareholders has emerged seeking compensation for
overstated profits. The group is a non-profit organisation under
the name Tesco Shareholders Claims Limited. (ind.pn/1FTZw3D)
McDonald's UK boss Jill McDonald to take the wheel at
Halfords
Halfords has appointed McDonald's UK boss Jill
McDonald as the new chief executive of the bike to car parts
business. Jill McDonald replaces former boss Matt Davies, who
left earlier this year to join Tesco Plc as head of the
UK business after his predecessor, Chris Bush, left in the wake
of the accounting scandal that hit the supermarket. (ind.pn/1EF2hBO)
($1 = 0.6737 pounds)
