The Times

RAIL STRIKE LOOMS IN WEEKS AFTER UNION REJECTS NEW PAY DEAL

The first national rail strike in 20 years could be called within weeks after workers rejected a four-year pay deal. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union could down tools by the end of April causing chaos on the railways in the run-up to the general election in early May. (thetim.es/1N61LmR)

TAXPAYERS WILL PROVIDE A 499 POUNDS IPAD FOR EVERY MP

MPs will be handed new iPads after the general election, at a cost of 1 million pounds ($1.48 million) to the taxpayer. The House of Commons Commission says that offering each of the 650 members an iPad Air 2, costing 499 pounds each, will save money. (thetim.es/1BLjCqO)

The Guardian

UK INFLATION HITS ZERO FOR THE FIRST TIME ON RECORD

Inflation has fallen to zero for the first time on record in Britain, boosting incomes in real terms and handing the chancellor a pre-election advantage. The consumer prices index dropped in February from 0.3 percent in January, bringing the United Kingdom to the brink of a spell of deflation that is expected in the coming months. (bit.ly/1HyprA1)

GREECE PLEDGES FULL LIST OF REFORMS WITHIN THE WEEK

Greece has pledged to pull together a comprehensive list of reforms by the start of next week, in an attempt to unlock fresh funds before Athens runs out of cash in April. Government spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis said that the programme demanded by Greece's increasingly impatient creditors would be finished within days. (bit.ly/1BjiZ8O)

The Telegraph

JEREMY CLARKSON TO BE SACKED BY THE BBC

Jeremy Clarkson is to be sacked as Top Gear presenter after a BBC investigation concluded he did attack a producer on the programme. Lord Hall, the director general of the BBC, is expected to announce his decision on Wednesday after considering the findings of an internal investigation. (bit.ly/1CWjFXT)

TELEFONICA AGREES 10.25 BILLION POUNDS SALE OF O2 TO HUTCHISON WHAMPOA

O2, Britain's second-largest mobile operator, has been sold to Hutchison Whampoa Ltd, the owner of rival operator Three, for 10.25 billion pounds, to create a giant that will control 40 percent of the market. Telefonica, the Spanish parent of O2, said it had agreed final terms with Hong Kong conglomerate after two months of exclusive negotiations and due diligence. (bit.ly/1HxKdfF)

Sky News

BANKS TO CARRY ON CLOSING DESPITE CABLE DEAL

Britain's banks will pledge this week to continue investing in their branch networks "for decades to come" despite signing an agreement enabling them to close outlets even when they are the final one in a local community. (bit.ly/1HBuYFU)

BRITISH NATIONALS 'LIKELY' ON CRASHED PLANE

A number of British nationals are thought to have been on board the Germanwings aircraft which crashed in the French Alps, says Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond. Recovery teams have been flown in by helicopter and one of the black box flight recorders, crucial in piecing together what happened, has been found.(bit.ly/19NASGb)

The Independent

TESCO SHAREHOLDERS TAKE ACTION OVER OVERSTATED PROFITS

Tesco Plc has another battle on its hands after a group of shareholders has emerged seeking compensation for overstated profits. The group is a non-profit organisation under the name Tesco Shareholders Claims Limited. (ind.pn/1FTZw3D)

McDonald's UK boss Jill McDonald to take the wheel at Halfords

Halfords has appointed McDonald's UK boss Jill McDonald as the new chief executive of the bike to car parts business. Jill McDonald replaces former boss Matt Davies, who left earlier this year to join Tesco Plc as head of the UK business after his predecessor, Chris Bush, left in the wake of the accounting scandal that hit the supermarket. (ind.pn/1EF2hBO)

