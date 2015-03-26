March 26 The following are the top stories on
The Times
DANGER OF GREXIT HAS RISEN, OSBORNE WARNS
The risk of an accidental but devastating Greek exit from
the eurozone has increased in recent days because of the
"palpable ill-will" between the two sides, British finance
minister George Osborne warned. (thetim.es/1Na3JCT)
CBI BOSS DEMANDS QUICKFIRE TRANSATLANTIC TRADE DEAL
The head of the CBI has urged negotiators of what could be a
game-changing trade deal between Europe and the United States to
get the treaty signed before a possible British referendum on
European Union membership scuppers the whole idea. (thetim.es/1Ca0Pce)
The Guardian
JEREMY CLARKSON COULD FACE POLICE INVESTIGATION AFTER BBC
DISMISSAL
Jeremy Clarkson could face a police investigation into the
unprovoked attack that left a colleague bleeding and cost the
Top Gear presenter his job, bringing an end to a BBC career that
spanned four decades. The BBC director general, Tony Hall, said
"with great regret" he decided not to renew Clarkson's contract,
saying the presenter had "crossed a line" which left him with no
alternative. (bit.ly/1EGbMAE)
CAMERON APOLOGISES TO THOSE INFECTED WITH HEPATITIS C AND
HIV 30 YEARS AGO
Ministers from the UK and Scottish governments have
apologised and pledged extra funding after it emerged that more
than 3,000 people were infected by hepatitis C and HIV via
contaminated blood more than 30 years ago. The prime minister
promised to release 25 million pounds ($37.19 million) in
financial support for the victims immediately, and to increase
that after the election. (bit.ly/1xzlbgu)
The Telegraph
BRITAIN'S MOTOR INDUSTRY GETS 650 MILLION POUNDS BOOST
Britain's motor industry is to receive a 650 million pounds
boost as a pair of foreign investors pump money into the UK's
booming automotive sector. Jaguar Land Rover is to invest 400
million pounds in a new engine plant, equipment and the
expansion of its design centre and China's Zhejiang Geely Group
is to spend 250 million pounds on a new factory for the London
Taxi Company. (bit.ly/1HHW0M6)
HEINZ TO MERGE WITH KRAFT TO CREATE U.S. FOOD GIANT
Kraft Foods Group Ltd has agreed a $100 billion
merger with H.J. Heinz Co to create the fifth-biggest
food company in the world. The deal has been masterminded by
Heinz's wealthy owners, Brazilian private equity firm 3G Capital
and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. (bit.ly/1xgb9k4)
Sky News
EX-CENTRICA CHIEF TO HAND BONUS TO CHARITY
The former boss of Centrica Plc, Britain's biggest
energy supplier, is to hand "a substantial portion" of his
annual bonus to charity for the second successive year. Sam
Laidlaw, who stepped down as chief executive of the parent
company of British Gas at the end of December, has decided to
donate part of an award of approximately 500,000 pounds to
voluntary causes. (bit.ly/1CbLM1V)
HAVERSHAM DRIVES OFF WITH 1.2 BILLION POUNDS CAR DEALER
Britain's biggest seller of secondhand cars is to reverse
onto the London stock market in a 1.2 billion pounds deal that
could be announced within hours. British Car Auctions Ltd
is in the final stages of talks about an agreement to
be acquired by Haversham Holdings Plc, a vehicle set up
to buy companies in the automotive sector. (bit.ly/1HHYiuB)
The Independent
B&Q OWNER KINGFISHER NOT QUITE MANAGING TO DO IT FOR ITSELF
AS MR BRICOLAGE TAKEOVER STALLS
Kingfisher Plc, the DIY company behind B&Q, is
struggling to complete its takeover of French rival Mr Bricolage
SA after bosses admitted the current owners may not
want to sell. Kingfisher already trades in France under the
Castorama brand and has been in talks to buy its rival since
April 2014, but the deal could fall apart after the majority of
the Mr Bricolage said they had "reservations". (ind.pn/18Yyrzz)
LABOUR WOULD END INDEFINITE DETENTION OF REFUGEES
The indefinite detention of asylum-seekers and migrants
would be ended by a Labour government, the party will announce
today. Yvette Cooper, the shadow Home Secretary, will say that
Labour would fix a time limit following criticism that people in
the asylum and immigration system have been locked up for up to
four years. (ind.pn/1CQbsmx)
