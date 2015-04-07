April 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

WE'LL PUT WORKER ON PAY COMMITTEES, LABOUR SAYS

Labour would force listed companies to appoint employee representatives to remuneration committees in an attempt to "increase accountability and fairness" and curtail excessive boardroom pay. (thetim.es/1DHPRPf)

ECONOMY PUT ON FAST TRACK BY THRIVING SERVICES SECTOR

The dominant services sector grew at its fastest pace in seven months in March, a closely watched survey reported yesterday. The Markit/CIPS purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the sector jumped to 58.9 last month from 56.7 in February(thetim.es/1E1Uz8R)

The Guardian

MORE THAN 140 TOP DOCTORS ATTACK GOVERNMENT RECORD ON NHS

Leading doctors in the NHS have accused the coalition government of a catalogue of broken promises, funding cuts and destructive legislation which has left the health service weaker than ever before. (bit.ly/1IoyJ20)

TOP UK BUSINESS LEADERS BACK TONY BLAIR'S WARNING OVER POSSIBLE EU EXIT

A business group backed by the bosses of some of Britain's biggest companies has thrown its weight behind Tony Blair's warning about the effects of a referendum on the UK's membership of the European Union. (bit.ly/1Gm2orS)

The Telegraph

SHELL IN TALKS TO BUY ENERGY RIVAL BG GROUP

Royal Dutch Shell is in advanced talks to buy BG Group in what would be one of the biggest deals of the year. (bit.ly/1N5oxyG)

MARKETS SPOOKED BY THREAT OF LABOUR-SNP COALITION, ECONOMISTS WARN

The prospect of a coalition being formed between Labour and the Scottish National Party after May's election has frightened financial markets, economists have warned. Worries that a deal could be struck between Ed Miliband and Nicola Sturgeon have suppressed the pound and British markets, reflecting concerns that they may undo much of the Coalition's progress, according to Panmure Gordon. (bit.ly/1ybKFkg)

Sky News

LABOUR WOULD ABOLISH 'NON-DOM' TAX STATUS

Labour leader Ed Miliband is to say he will abolish "non-domiciled" status if he wins the General Election. (bit.ly/1CkRc7z)

ROYAL MAIL TO DELIVER PAY RISE TO CEO GREENE

The board of Royal Mail is drawing up secret plans to hand an inflation-busting pay rise to Moya Greene, its chief executive, just weeks after next month's General Election. (bit.ly/1Gm0Pdv)

The Independent

IMF FEARS "SECULAR STAGNATION" FOR GLOBAL ECONOMY

The International Monetary Fund is coming round to the idea that the world is in the grip of an economic "secular stagnation", meaning the living standards of future generations will be lower than previously expected and national debt burdens will be harder to reduce. (ind.pn/1GIMyGx) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru. Editing by Andre Grenon)