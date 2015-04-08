April 9 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
'BACKSTABBER' MILIBAND ATTACKED OVER TRIDENT
David Cameron will challenge Ed Miliband today to match a
commitment to replace all four of Britain's nuclear submarines
as the Tories mount their most personal attack so far on the
Labour leader. (thetim.es/1ChOAZ9)
MEGABUCKS MERGER AS BG AGREES TO 47 BLN STG SHELL BUYOUT
The man who took charge of the troubled BG Group two
months ago stands to earn up to 32 million stg after the FTSE
100 oil and gas company agreed to a takeover by Royal Dutch
Shell. (thetim.es/1H5VjuL)
The Guardian
UK BUSINESSES REPORT SLOWER GROWTH IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2015
Britain's businesses experienced a slowdown in economic
expansion in the first three months of 2015, with both
manufacturers and services hit, according to the latest
quarterly survey by the British Chambers of Commerce. (bit.ly/1ItZS3u)
The Telegraph
ED MILIBAND'S NON-DOM CRACKDOWN IS 'CATACLYSMIC'
Tens of thousands of entrepreneurs and business leaders will
leave Britain because of Labour's "cataclysmic" plans to scrap
the "non-dom" tax status, experts have warned. (bit.ly/1capJQL)
RISKY MORTGAGES ARE BACK ON THE RISE
Risky mortgages are back on the rise, just months after the
Bank of England capped home loans, as bank profit margins are
squeezed by a glut of supply and falling housing demand. (bit.ly/1y5kQC8)
Sky News
FTSE-100 GIANTS POISED TO WARN OVER EU VOTE
Some of Britain's biggest companies will begin issuing formal
warnings about uncertainties associated with an exit from the
European Union if the outcome of the General Election triggers a
timetable for a referendum on the issue. (bit.ly/1FDci5s)
LABOUR WOULD ABOLISH 'NON-DOM' TAX STATUS
Ed Miliband has defended his policy to abolish non-dom status
after it emerged the shadow chancellor recently said scrapping
the tax rule would cost the country money. (bit.ly/1CkRc7z)
The Independent
ITV EYES BILLION-DOLLAR TAKEOVER OF WEINSTEIN TV ARM
ITV is reported to be in talks to add the maker of
Marco Polo, the television arm of the Weinstein Company, to its
rapidly growing stable of home-grown production companies in a
deal worth almost $1 billion (670 million stg). (ind.pn/1DlLRli)
PUTIN TEMPTS TSIPRAS WITH PROMISE OF LUCRATIVE GAS DEALS
Alex Tsipras, the Greek premier in charge of brokering a
deal with the EU over the country's debt woes, has met with
Vladimir Putin in Moscow, prompting fears that he might be
abandoning the EU deal in favour of another offer from the
Kremlin. (ind.pn/1y69w8Q)
