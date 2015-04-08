April 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

'BACKSTABBER' MILIBAND ATTACKED OVER TRIDENT

David Cameron will challenge Ed Miliband today to match a commitment to replace all four of Britain's nuclear submarines as the Tories mount their most personal attack so far on the Labour leader. (thetim.es/1ChOAZ9)

MEGABUCKS MERGER AS BG AGREES TO 47 BLN STG SHELL BUYOUT

The man who took charge of the troubled BG Group two months ago stands to earn up to 32 million stg after the FTSE 100 oil and gas company agreed to a takeover by Royal Dutch Shell. (thetim.es/1H5VjuL)

The Guardian

UK BUSINESSES REPORT SLOWER GROWTH IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2015

Britain's businesses experienced a slowdown in economic expansion in the first three months of 2015, with both manufacturers and services hit, according to the latest quarterly survey by the British Chambers of Commerce. (bit.ly/1ItZS3u)

The Telegraph

ED MILIBAND'S NON-DOM CRACKDOWN IS 'CATACLYSMIC'

Tens of thousands of entrepreneurs and business leaders will leave Britain because of Labour's "cataclysmic" plans to scrap the "non-dom" tax status, experts have warned. (bit.ly/1capJQL)

RISKY MORTGAGES ARE BACK ON THE RISE

Risky mortgages are back on the rise, just months after the Bank of England capped home loans, as bank profit margins are squeezed by a glut of supply and falling housing demand. (bit.ly/1y5kQC8)

Sky News

FTSE-100 GIANTS POISED TO WARN OVER EU VOTE

Some of Britain's biggest companies will begin issuing formal warnings about uncertainties associated with an exit from the European Union if the outcome of the General Election triggers a timetable for a referendum on the issue. (bit.ly/1FDci5s)

LABOUR WOULD ABOLISH 'NON-DOM' TAX STATUS

Ed Miliband has defended his policy to abolish non-dom status after it emerged the shadow chancellor recently said scrapping the tax rule would cost the country money. (bit.ly/1CkRc7z)

The Independent

ITV EYES BILLION-DOLLAR TAKEOVER OF WEINSTEIN TV ARM

ITV is reported to be in talks to add the maker of Marco Polo, the television arm of the Weinstein Company, to its rapidly growing stable of home-grown production companies in a deal worth almost $1 billion (670 million stg). (ind.pn/1DlLRli)

PUTIN TEMPTS TSIPRAS WITH PROMISE OF LUCRATIVE GAS DEALS

Alex Tsipras, the Greek premier in charge of brokering a deal with the EU over the country's debt woes, has met with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, prompting fears that he might be abandoning the EU deal in favour of another offer from the Kremlin. (ind.pn/1y69w8Q)

