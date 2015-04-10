April 10 The following are the top stories on
The Times
STERLING BUFFETED BY FEARS OVER ELECTION RESULT
The lack of certainty about the aftermath of the general
election, less than four weeks before polling day, has sparked
volatility in the currency markets, as investors scramble to
protect themselves against wild swings in sterling. (thetim.es/1NgV2tZ)
FRENCH CRIMINAL INQUIRY INTO HSBC'S SWISS BANK
HSBC Holdings PLC has been put under formal
criminal investigation in France and hit with a 1 billion euro
bail charge as pressure grows on the bank amid allegations that
it helped thousands of wealthy customers evade tax. (thetim.es/1NgVkB5)
The Guardian
IPCC TO INVESTIGATE LORD STEVENS OVER STEPHEN LAWRENCE
INQUIRY ALLEGATIONS
Former Scotland Yard commissioner Lord Stevens is to face an
investigation by the police watchdog into claims that documents
were not passed to the 1998 Stephen Lawrence public inquiry. (bit.ly/1aslGOv)
The Telegraph
GILTS STRIKE AS FOREIGNERS SHUN UK ON GRIDLOCK FEARS
Foreign investors are slashing holdings of British gilts at
a record pace on concerns over electoral gridlock and the
long-term stability of sterling. Data from the Debt Management
Office show that non-residents sold a net 14 billion pounds of
gilts in January and February, an even bigger sell-off than
during the peak of the financial crisis in early 2009. (bit.ly/1Ng8GgM)
EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK BOOSTS GREEK BANKS AS IMF DEFAULT IS
AVERTED
The European Central Bank bolstered its emergency funding
for Greece's stricken banks, as Athens made good on its promise
to pay back the International Monetary Fund, averting an
unprecedented default. (bit.ly/1PpboPu)
Sky News
TORY DOSSIER URGES ATTACKS ON ED MILIBAND
Conservative candidates, in a briefing message seen by Sky
News, have been instructed to put attacks on Ed Miliband at the
heart of their campaigns. (bit.ly/1DpIvh6)
CHINA FORMS TPG DUET IN CIRQUE DU SOLEIL BID
Fosun International, which recently snapped up a 5
percent stake in the tour operator Thomas Cook, has joined
forces with TPG to bid for the globally renowned performance
troupe Cirque du Soleil. (bit.ly/1CAsH60)
The Independent
GATWICK OIL DISCOVERY: UP TO 100 BILLION BARRELS DISCOVERED
IN BIGGEST ONSHORE FIND IN THREE DECADES
An exploration firm has confirmed the land under Horse Hill
near Gatwick could contain 158 million barrels of oil per square
mile - up to 100 billion barrels in total. The firm is hoping it
could meet 10 to 30 percent of UK demand for oil by 2030. (ind.pn/1acb5Xv)
GENERAL ELECTION 2015: CAMERON WOULD BE HELD HOSTAGE BY UKIP
IF TORIES FORM MINORITY GOVERNMENT, SAYS CLEGG
David Cameron would be held "hostage" by Ukip and
"swivel-eyed" right-wing Conservative MPs if he forms a minority
government after the election, Nick Clegg has warned. (ind.pn/1OfXQEw)
