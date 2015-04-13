April 13 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
TRAVELODGE'S OWNERS TO CHECK OUT FOR 1 BILLION POUNDS
Travelodge is lined up for a sale that could value the
budget hotel chain at more than 1 billion pounds ($1.46 billion)
only three years after its rescue from the brink of collapse.
Its owners - Goldman Sachs, Avenue Capital and GoldenTree
Asset Management - are understood to be preparing to appoint
advisers to weigh up strategic options, including a flotation,
on the back of soaring profits and a surge of interest in the
hotel sector.(thetim.es/1OqmbaK)
MARK CARNEY 'NOT ABUSING NON-DOM STATUS'
The Bank of England has defended the non-dom status of Mark
Carney, insisting that the governor has not structured his
affairs to get around tax.(thetim.es/1OqnV3U)
The Guardian
BRITISH HOLIDAYMAKERS LOSE MILLIONS IN INTERNET SCAMS, SAYS
REPORT
Fraudsters conned British holidaymakers out of 2.2 million
pounds ($3.22 million) last year through a series of
Internet-based scams, a report shows today.(bit.ly/1Oqoc70)
UK FIRMS' HIRING INTENTIONS 'SKY HIGH' BUT CONCERNS PERSIST
OVER PRODUCTIVITY
Employers' hiring intentions are at a "sky high" level and
stronger than in the pre-recession boom, but concerns remain
about the UK's failure to grow productivity, according to a new
report by accountants and business advisers BDO.(bit.ly/1OqooDf)
The Telegraph
ED MILIBAND'S DIRECT APPEAL TO SCEPTICAL VOTERS: 'TRUST ME
ON THE ECONOMY'
Ed Miliband will today ask sceptical voters to trust him on
the economy by putting a pledge to cut the deficit year on year
on the first page of Labour's general election manifesto.(bit.ly/1Oqpajs)
Sky News
BUYOUT FIRM FLOWERS EYES BID FOR GENWORTH ARM
Genworth Financial, a troubled U.S. insurance
company, is in talks with one of the financial services
industry's most prolific investors, JC Flowers, about the sale
of a business that includes a range of products sold to UK
customers.(bit.ly/1z8E4lv)
CONSERVATIVES PROMISE TO CUT INHERITANCE TAX
The Conservatives have said they will take family homes out
of inheritance tax by introducing a new allowance which
effectively increases the threshold for tax to 1 million
pounds.(bit.ly/1OqoE5f)
The Independent
OPEN-MINDED SHOPPERS WILLING TO TRY NEW PRODUCTS LEADING TO
A BOOM IN ETHICAL SPENDING, SAYS REPORT
Shoppers who are happy to be the first to try out new
products are driving a boom in ethical spending, from electric
cars to DIY energy generation, according to Ethical Consumer
magazine's annual report.(ind.pn/1OqoQRT)
GENERAL ELECTION 2015: 7.5 BLN POUNDS GAME CHANGER AS LABOUR
PLEDGES TO CRACK DOWN ON TAX AVOIDANCE
A Labour government will raise 7.5 billion pounds a year by
introducing a crackdown on tax avoidance, Ed Miliband says, as
he pledges his premiership will herald an era-defining end to
the "old assumptions" of allowing the rich to escape paying
taxes.(ind.pn/1OqoZov)
($1 = 0.6831 pounds)
