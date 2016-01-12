Jan 12 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- The odds of a favourable regulatory outcome for the
proposed merger between Ladbrokes Plc and Gala Coral
appeared to improve yesterday as the Competition and Markets
Authority agreed to fast-track its in-depth investigation. (thetim.es/1IZtmID)
- Shire Plc, one of Britain's biggest drug
companies, sealed a $32 billion deal yesterday to buy Baxalta
Inc, the American rival it has been courting since
August, in an attempt to become a world leader in medicines for
rare diseases. (thetim.es/1IZtqYV)
The Guardian
- CMC Markets, which is likely to be valued at more than 1
billion pounds ($1.45 billion), is to announce as early as this
week that it will float on the stock market. If it goes ahead,
it will be the first major flotation in London in 2016. (bit.ly/1IZttnD)
- The Financial Conduct Authority has defended its decision
to drop a review into banking culture, and insisted the Treasury
did not use its influence to encourage a softer approach toward
the industry. (bit.ly/1IZtEza)
The Telegraph
- Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has advised
clients to brace for a "cataclysmic year" and a global
deflationary crisis, warning that major stock markets could fall
by a fifth and oil may plummet to $16 a barrel. (bit.ly/1IZtFDv)
- Belgium must claw back 700 million euros ($760.34
million)in illegal tax breaks, the European Union has ruled, in
its latest crackdown on "sweetheart" tax deals in Europe. The
country's "excess profit" tax scheme is the latest corporate tax
arrangement to fall foul of Brussels rules on state aid. (bit.ly/1IZtJTv)
Sky News
- A leading City investor is to vote some of its shares in
favour of Royal Dutch Shell Plc 36 billion pound
takeover of BG Group, despite its public opposition to
one of the oil industry's biggest-ever deals. Standard Life
Investments will vote its roughly 1.3 percent stake in BG
Group in support of the tie-up at an extraordinary shareholder
meeting later this month. (bit.ly/1IZtOqs)
- EE and O2 phone networks have been hit by technical
issues, with some users reporting problems making calls. The
issue seemed to affect calling landlines for several hours on
Monday. (bit.ly/1IZtU1h)
The Independent
- The world's largest food producer is to be sued over
allegations that it used child slaves to harvest cocoa in the
Ivory Coast in Africa. Nestle SA has lost its bid to
throw out a court case which has accused it of using child
labourers for its chocolate products. (ind.pn/1IZtY19)
- The head of HM Revenue and Customs, Lin Homer, will step
down in April amid criticism from MPs. Her tenure has been mired
by criticism over her failure to answer calls from the public
and her handling of the HSBC Holdings Plc tax scandal.
(ind.pn/1IZu2Oe)
($1 = 0.6878 pounds)
($1 = 0.9206 euros)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)