The Times
- Energy companies were under pressure to cut their prices
last night as it emerged that almost five million pensioners
will turn down their heating during the cold spell because they
cannot afford the bills. (thetim.es/1OgZoPh)
- Britain's growth hopes were dealt a blow by weak
industrial production late last year as unseasonably warm
weather hit electricity and gas output. Between October and
November, industrial output fell by 0.7 percent, the biggest
monthly decline for almost three years, according to the Office
for National Statistics. (thetim.es/1OgZw1c)
The Guardian
- A Shepton Mallet cider mill that makes well-known brands
including Gaymers and Blackthorn is to close with the loss of
120 jobs. Irish company C&C, which makes Bulmers and
Magners cider in Ireland and Tennent's lager in Scotland, will
move the production of cider to its factory in Clonmel in
Ireland, where it is creating 80 new jobs. (bit.ly/1Oh0870)
- Albert Edwards, strategist at the bank Societe Generale
, has warned that the world is heading for a financial
crisis as severe as the crash of 2008-2009 that could prompt the
collapse of the eurozone. (bit.ly/1Oh0lXW)
The Telegraph
- Iceland has fully reimbursed Britain for the collapse of
the Icesave bank in 2008, which left Dutch and British account
holders empty-handed. (bit.ly/1OgZSVD)
- The makers of Cadbury Crème Eggs are launching an Easter
fightback in the wake of suffering multi-million pound losses
after a controversial change of the chocolate recipe last year.
Research by analysts IRI found that the best-selling Easter
lines lost more than 10 million pounds ($14.45 million) in sales
last year, narrowing its market share from 42 percent to 40
percent. (bit.ly/1Oh0ElE)
Sky News
- Carolyn McCall, the chief executive of easyJet Plc
, held secret talks about becoming the new boss of Marks
and Spencer Group Plc prior to the retailer appointing a
leading internal candidate to the job last week. (bit.ly/1Oh0J8M)
- The Bank of England has publicly denied any role in a
controversial decision by the Financial Conduct Authority to
ditch a review into banking culture. It comes days after MPs on
the Treasury Select Committee summoned the leadership of the
Financial Conduct Authority to appear before them to explain the
"curious" move. (bit.ly/1Oh0SJh)
The Independent
- Three Italian organisations have called for an
investigation into McDonald's Corp in Europe over its
franchise agreement, alleging that the restrictions McDonald's
places on franchises are "unjustified and illegal" and lead to
customers paying higher prices in stores. (ind.pn/1Oh0YAI)
- WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc had better than
expected Christmas trading results. The supermarket saw same
store sales increase 0.2 percent in the nine weeks to Jan. 3,
making it the first time sales were up in four years. (ind.pn/1Oh15w6)
