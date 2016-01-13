Jan 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Energy companies were under pressure to cut their prices last night as it emerged that almost five million pensioners will turn down their heating during the cold spell because they cannot afford the bills. (thetim.es/1OgZoPh)

- Britain's growth hopes were dealt a blow by weak industrial production late last year as unseasonably warm weather hit electricity and gas output. Between October and November, industrial output fell by 0.7 percent, the biggest monthly decline for almost three years, according to the Office for National Statistics. (thetim.es/1OgZw1c)

The Guardian

- A Shepton Mallet cider mill that makes well-known brands including Gaymers and Blackthorn is to close with the loss of 120 jobs. Irish company C&C, which makes Bulmers and Magners cider in Ireland and Tennent's lager in Scotland, will move the production of cider to its factory in Clonmel in Ireland, where it is creating 80 new jobs. (bit.ly/1Oh0870)

- Albert Edwards, strategist at the bank Societe Generale , has warned that the world is heading for a financial crisis as severe as the crash of 2008-2009 that could prompt the collapse of the eurozone. (bit.ly/1Oh0lXW)

The Telegraph

- Iceland has fully reimbursed Britain for the collapse of the Icesave bank in 2008, which left Dutch and British account holders empty-handed. (bit.ly/1OgZSVD)

- The makers of Cadbury Crème Eggs are launching an Easter fightback in the wake of suffering multi-million pound losses after a controversial change of the chocolate recipe last year. Research by analysts IRI found that the best-selling Easter lines lost more than 10 million pounds ($14.45 million) in sales last year, narrowing its market share from 42 percent to 40 percent. (bit.ly/1Oh0ElE)

Sky News

- Carolyn McCall, the chief executive of easyJet Plc , held secret talks about becoming the new boss of Marks and Spencer Group Plc prior to the retailer appointing a leading internal candidate to the job last week. (bit.ly/1Oh0J8M)

- The Bank of England has publicly denied any role in a controversial decision by the Financial Conduct Authority to ditch a review into banking culture. It comes days after MPs on the Treasury Select Committee summoned the leadership of the Financial Conduct Authority to appear before them to explain the "curious" move. (bit.ly/1Oh0SJh)

The Independent

- Three Italian organisations have called for an investigation into McDonald's Corp in Europe over its franchise agreement, alleging that the restrictions McDonald's places on franchises are "unjustified and illegal" and lead to customers paying higher prices in stores. (ind.pn/1Oh0YAI)

- WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc had better than expected Christmas trading results. The supermarket saw same store sales increase 0.2 percent in the nine weeks to Jan. 3, making it the first time sales were up in four years. (ind.pn/1Oh15w6) ($1 = 0.6919 pounds) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)