The Times

The RSPCA, the country's largest private prosecutor, is to transform how it brings cruelty suspects to court by sparing huntsmen, farmers and animal sanctuaries but turning the spotlight on to pet owners. (thetim.es/1QehFOk)

A British exit from the European Union could raise the risk of blackouts and gas shortages, one of Britain's leading energy lawyers, head of energy at CMS Cameron McKenna Penelope Warne, has warned. (thetim.es/1KVWiSN)

The Guardian

The UK's biggest energy lobbying group, Energy UK, has shifted its position on green energy and will start campaigning for low-carbon alternatives for the first time, in what environmental campaigners are describing as a watershed moment. (bit.ly/1TKZW4K)

The Telegraph

Andrew Witty's reign as chief executive of GlaxoSmithKline Plc is approaching its final months, with headhunters drawing up a list of potential successors. Glaxo chairman Philip Hampton is understood to have instructed the City recruiters Egon Zehnder to identify candidates within and outside the company. (bit.ly/1Qm9pgu)

Google's rival to Apple Pay will make its British debut at the end of March, as the web giant attempts to muscle into the emerging mobile payments industry. (bit.ly/1TIWYfK)

Sky News

Barclays Plc's remuneration committee has determined that former chief executive Antony Jenkins should receive a payment of around 500,000 stg on top of millions of pounds of other contractual entitlements due to him until July. (bit.ly/1QdY9RX)

A vote for the UK to leave the European Union could jeopardise billions of pounds in infrastructure investment, the boss of one of Britain's biggest waste recycling groups, chief executive of Suez's UK recycling and recovery division David Palmer-Jones, warned this weekend. (bit.ly/1Tgn0Zn)

The Independent

Another financial crisis is certain unless banks and governments reform financial systems across the globe, according to the former governor of the Bank of England, Lord King. (ind.pn/24w0EXc)

