March 2 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Shares in Barclays Plc slumped 8 per cent yesterday after the bank cut its dividend in half and pledged to speed up its restructuring as it struggles to boost growth. (thetim.es/24zOn4c)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, owner of the New York Stock Exchange, confirmed in a statement yesterday that it was "considering making an offer" for the LSE, although no approach has been made and "no decision has yet been made as to whether to pursue such an offer". (thetim.es/1oNzQ3Y)

The Guardian

Sports Direct International Plc has been relegated from the FTSE 100 following a torrid three months in which 1.6 billion stg has been wiped from the retailer's value after a Guardian investigation into working conditions and a slump in trading at its stores. (bit.ly/24z4rD5)

The chairman of Barclays Plc has hit out against the 20 billion stg in fines and taxes imposed on the bank in recent years as it chopped its dividend and announced it was scaling back in Africa to focus on the UK and U.S. (bit.ly/1QIys9m)

The Telegraph

Europe's deep economic malaise is the result of "deliberate" policy choices made by EU elites, according to the former governor of the Bank of England. (bit.ly/1Tm4EpV)

Sky News

Britain's six lenders - including Barclays, HSBC Holdings Plc, and the state-backed Lloyds Banking Group Plc - are preparing to submit a proposal to the Treasury under which they would guarantee around 17 billion stg of financing to the purchasers of the B&B loans. (bit.ly/21AZYkh)

Greggs Plc is cutting up to 355 jobs as it shuts three of its bakery sites under a 100 million stg restructuring plan. (bit.ly/1ONxPKd)

The Independent

Britain's largest developers have been accused of profiteering on the back of the country's housing crisis by restricting the supply of new houses to keep prices unnecessarily high. Latest figures reveal that a record half a million homes in England now have planning permission granted but have yet to be built. (ind.pn/1TPXJnn) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)