March 3 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, the aero-engineer which has warned on profits five times in two years, has appointed the activist investor that is its biggest shareholder to its board. Bradley Singer, a partner and the chief operating officer of ValueAct, will be a non-executive director and join the board with immediate effect. (thetim.es/1RIpD2H)

Activity in the UK's construction sector slumped to a 10-month low in February, as growth in the housebuilding sector appeared to lose momentum and businesses become uncertain about the future ahead of the EU referendum. (thetim.es/1RIpWKQ)

The Guardian

A financial institution, Green Investment Bank, set up by the UK government to accelerate Britain's green power revolution could end up being sold to private equity firms and fund wind farms in Germany. (bit.ly/1LW7euz)

The chief executive of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, which is owned by BMW, has written to all its workers in Britain to warn that exit from the European Union would drive up costs and prices and could affect the company's "employment base". (bit.ly/1ninNKT)

The Telegraph

The UK's embattled steel sector faces fresh pressure after the US government stepped in to protect its domestic industry against the growing glut of cheap Chinese supply, industry groups have warned. (bit.ly/1LWo7W4)

A recession in Europe could lead to the collapse of the eurozone, as the single currency would buckle under the political turmoil unleashed by a fresh downturn, according to economists at Swiss bank Credit Suisse. (bit.ly/1RHtqNz)

Sky News

BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest fund manager, has warned that a UK exit from the European Union is likely to see a reduction in the size of the UK financial services industry. (bit.ly/1QMCCwO)

Jane Shepherdson, the former boss of Top Shop, is in talks with prospective buyers eight years after being installed as Whistles' chief executive. (bit.ly/1QsKkgp)

The Independent

Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel-prize winning economist, has said that the United Kingdom could be better off leaving the European Union if the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership passes. (ind.pn/1Rp9QTJ)

