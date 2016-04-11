April 11 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* The owner of the Three mobile phone network has complained to the European Commission that Vodafone Group PLC, its rival, is seeking to bully it into coughing up 1 billion pounds to drop objections to its takeover of O2. (bit.ly/1qI5aCF)

* Thousands of patients are dying because the NHS cuts corners on operations for the critically ill, the Royal College of Surgeons has warned. (bit.ly/1RNq9xS)

The Guardian

* The boss of Revenue & Customs (HMRC), the UK's government department overseeing a 10 million pound inquiry into the Panama Papers, was a partner at a top city law firm that acted for Blairmore Holdings and other offshore companies named in the leak. (bit.ly/1Xpy5Wt)

* Companies will be held criminally liable if they fail to stop their employees from facilitating tax evasion, UK Prime Minister David Cameron will tell MPs, as he uses a parliamentary statement to defend himself after one of the most difficult weeks of his premiership. (bit.ly/23m9OaH)

The Telegraph

* Tesco PLC will unveil a return to full-year profits and the first quarter of UK sales growth in three years on Wednesday as chief executive Dave Lewis tries to prove to investors his turn-around plan is working. (bit.ly/1Yo9cue)

* David Cameron will launch a robust defence of the right of parents to give money to their children after Labour said it will review inheritance tax rules. In an unprecedented Commons appearance, the prime minister will reject suggestions that he has avoided tax after he disclosed that he had personally profited from his stake in an offshore investment fund. (bit.ly/1oOFnXQ)

Sky News

* Chancellor George Osborne has "never had any offshore shareholdings or other interests", a Treasury source has told Sky News. The comments come after members of David Cameron's Cabinet were urged to follow the prime minister's lead and publish any links they have with tax havens. (bit.ly/1SInrGc)

* The bosses of some of Britain's biggest companies are warning that they may refrain from further interventions in the debate about Europe amid concerns that they risk falling foul of strict campaign rules. Sky News understands that the Electoral Commission will publish new guidance on Monday setting out the scope of activities permissible for businesses once the referendum period formally begins on Friday. (bit.ly/1UT5VFn)

The Independent

* Dozens of London Underground stations are at "high risk" of flooding, with London "fortunate to have escaped" the worst consequences so far. An unpublished report seen by The Independent reveals Transport for London has identified 85 sites across its network which are at high risk of flooding. (ind.pn/1RMW816)

* Lobbying companies working at the heart of Whitehall are exploiting loopholes in transparency legislation that allow them to avoid declaring clients who pay them thousands of pounds to help influence Government policy, The Independent can reveal. (ind.pn/1VLccBU)

