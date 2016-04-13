The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. The Times * Inflation has risen to its highest level in nearly 18 months, with prices pushed higher by an early Easter holiday and a rise in airfares, the Office for National Statistics said. A 22.9 percent rise in the cost of flights in March was largely responsible for the better-than-expected 0.5 percent increase in the consumer prices index, the statistics office said. (bit.ly/1Xu46fV) * Royal Dutch Shell has signalled that it is likely to sell some of its older North Sea assets. Ben van Beurden, Shell's chief executive, said that the company would have to consider its operations in the region as he sets about delivering the $30 billion of disposals earmarked when announcing the 36 billion pound acquisition of BG Group last year. (bit.ly/1NniSzn) The Guardian * B&Q is offering workers two years' compensation and further negotiations over their pay packages after nearly 136,000 people signed a petition against the retailer's planned cuts to employee benefits. (bit.ly/1RSw6JW) * Tax investigators from 28 countries will meet in Paris on Wednesday to launch an unprecedented international inquiry following the publication of the "Panama Papers". (bit.ly/1NmSSEr) The Telegraph * Major Tory donors are preparing to fund a grassroots campaign to leave the European Union following David Cameron's decision to spend millions of pounds on a pro-EU leaflet, the Telegraph can disclose. (bit.ly/1oVyJ1V) * Amazon.com Inc is in talks with British broadcasters to add their channel brands and programmes to its streaming service. The company is attempting to adapt its American Streaming Partners Programme to the UK media market and make its Prime Instant Video service and Fire TV set-top box hardware into a more credible alternative to Sky and Virgin Media, and give it an edge over Netflix Inc. (bit.ly/1SLO1yl) Sky News * Large companies operating in the European Union will be forced to publish key information on the profits they make and taxes they pay in each EU country under plans published on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1S50EVm) * Brexit could cause severe damage to the global economy, the International Monetary Fund has warned. The IMF used its closely-watched World Economic Outlook report to slash its forecast for UK economic growth and warned if Britain were to leave the European Union it "could do severe regional and global damage by disrupting established trading relationships". (bit.ly/20zOCcf) The Independent * Greater transparency could be imposed on multinational companies operating in the European Union after the European Commission unveiled plans to require all large firms to disclose their profits earned and taxes paid in each of the bloc's countries, as well as in overseas tax havens. (ind.pn/1MrQQrK) * A formal inquiry is to open into the UK Home Office's treatment of international students after Home Secretary Theresa May wrongly deported almost 50,000 students in the wake of the TOEIC English exam scam. (ind.pn/1SLtwSe) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)