The Times

Brexit will raise risk of world war, PM claims

David Cameron will today raise the spectre of war if Britain votes to exit the European Union as he asks whether leaving is a risk worth taking. (bit.ly/1Ojpxez)

Carmakers 'will quit UK' if steel crisis drags on

Nick Reilly, one of the British motor industry's most senior executives, has warned that volume carmaking will disappear from the country if the steelmaking crisis is not resolved. (bit.ly/1O9scfY)

The Guardian

Offshore finance: more than $12tln siphoned out of emerging countries

More than $12 trillion (8 trillion pounds) has been siphoned out of Russia, China and other emerging economies into the secretive world of offshore finance, new research has revealed, as David Cameron prepares to host world leaders for an anti-corruption summit.(bit.ly/1Wj8VvG)

Blacklisted workers win 10m pounds payout from construction firms

About 10 million pounds will be paid in compensation to more than 250 building workers who were "blacklisted" by some of Britain's biggest construction firms under a settlement to be announced on Monday.(bit.ly/23AcUmh)

The Telegraph

Saudi Aramco plans London listing but doubts grow on $2.5 trillion claim

Saudi Arabia is planning a three-way foreign listing in London, Hong Kong, and New York for the record-smashing privatisation of its $2.5 trillion oil giant Aramco, anchored on a triad of interlocking ties with three foreign energy companies. (bit.ly/1NnH0rr)

Downing Street accused of 'manipulating' spy chiefs after they warn against Brexit

David Cameron has been accused of "manipulating" the former head of MI5 into warning that Britain's national security would be put at risk by a Brexit. (bit.ly/24ECNav)

Sky News

Referendum Rivals Clash Over Single Market

Brexit campaigner Michael Gove has said the UK would be better off outside the single market, with the Chancellor hitting back and calling the prospect "catastrophic" for jobs and incomes.(bit.ly/1Txwjix)

Top pensions lawyer to aid MPs' BHS probe

A leading pensions lawyer is being drafted in to assist a parliamentary probe into the collapse of BHS, the high street retailer, amid a furious row about the stewardship of its 20,000-member retirement schemes.(bit.ly/1VPEIUr)

The Independent

David Cameron to invoke war dead as he makes case for EU as guardian of peace

Pulling out of the European Union would usher in an era of British isolationism that would be a betrayal of our history and against our fundamental future national interest, David Cameron is to warn. (ind.pn/1WhLmmy)

TTIP trade deal under threat after Germany claims US not making 'any serious concessions'

The controversial Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) has been thrown into further doubt after a senior German minister claimed the United States was not willing to make "any serious concessions". (ind.pn/1WTVlxh)

