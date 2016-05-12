May 12 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
* EU antitrust regulators blocked on Wednesday CK Hutchison
Holdings' planned 10.3 billion-pound ($14.87-billion)
acquisition of O2 from Spain's Telefonica, saying the
deal would have led to higher mobile phone prices in Britain. (bit.ly/1TAocS4)
* Philip Green and the independent trustee chairman of the
BHS pension fund have accused the head of the Pensions Regulator
of getting her facts wrong. (bit.ly/1UU5LNt)
The Guardian
* The Serious Fraud Office said on Wednesday a court order
restricting publicity of the guilty plea of Peter Johnson had
been lifted five weeks into the London trial of five other
former Barclays bankers on Libor rigging charges. (bit.ly/1TAoCb8)
* Leading British construction firms have formally
apologised to hundreds of trade unionists for putting them on an
illegal blacklist and denying them work. (bit.ly/1TAozMH)
The Telegraph
* Heathrow airport has claimed a compromise offer it has
made to scrap night flights is "better" than a ban proposed by
the Government-appointed Airports Commission, as it battles to
secure backing for a controversial third runway. (bit.ly/1TAoFUz)
* Governments must step up their fight against corruption or
face damaging economic and social consequences that risks
tipping more countries into crisis, the head of the
International Monetary Fund has warned. (bit.ly/1TAoLvf)
Sky News
* The chief executive of Tesco has been awarded an
annual bonus of nearly 3 million pounds after Britain's biggest
grocer moved back into profit after notching up the biggest loss
in its history a year earlier. (bit.ly/1TAoJDC)
* Japanese carmaker Nissan told Sky News it would
not comment on a claim by Japanese broadcaster NHK that Nissan
may invest more than $1.8 billion in its rival Mitsubishi Motors
. (bit.ly/1TAoKYp)
The Independent
* A Muppet-themed ad by mobile phone provider Three has been
banned by the Advertising Standards Authority after rival EE
complained over its claim to be the "undisputed" most
reliable network. (ind.pn/1TAoOHu)
* Uber users can now book wheelchair-friendly cars
in London for the first time. (ind.pn/1TAoPuX)
