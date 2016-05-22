May 23 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* Up to seven possible buyers have prepared final proposals
for bids on Tata Steel's Port Talbot operations, as
deadline for final submissions will close on Monday. (bit.ly/1YPILyf)
* Eight executives of Heathrow airport could share a 10
million pound bonus pool, with part of the payout dependent on
their creating the right "political climate" to approve a third
runway. (bit.ly/1NFGGV5)
The Guardian
* UK's Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn said the UK needed
a serious debate about wealth creation, as he called for a new
style of economics to tackle Britain's "grotesque inequality".
(bit.ly/1NFGHZd)
* Philip Green, who offloaded BHS for 1 pound leaving a 571
million pound deficit in its pension fund, could work with
Members of Parliament on drafting new laws to ensure pensioners
are protected in future, the MP Frank Field has suggested. (bit.ly/1NFGLIq)
The Telegraph
* One of Marks & Spencer's largest shareholders,
Columbia Threadneedle, has called on the retailer to shed some
of its underused stores, as new boss Steve Rowe prepares to
unveil an overhaul of the company. (bit.ly/1YPC0wq)
* A Long-running attempt by the private-equity tycoon Guy
Hands to offload Odeon Cinemas has attracted interest
from cinema chains in Mexico and Belgium. (bit.ly/1YPCbYs)
Sky News
* Household bills for food and clothing will rise by an
average of 220 pounds a year if Britain leaves the EU, according
to British Prime Minister David Cameron. (bit.ly/1YPC3rZ)
* UK's Labour Party leader John McDonnell has claimed that
the Labour Party helped to create an "unfair tax system" when it
was last in power. (bit.ly/1YPCL8N)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris
Reese)