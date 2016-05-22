May 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Up to seven possible buyers have prepared final proposals for bids on Tata Steel's Port Talbot operations, as deadline for final submissions will close on Monday. (bit.ly/1YPILyf)

* Eight executives of Heathrow airport could share a 10 million pound bonus pool, with part of the payout dependent on their creating the right "political climate" to approve a third runway. (bit.ly/1NFGGV5)

The Guardian

* UK's Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn said the UK needed a serious debate about wealth creation, as he called for a new style of economics to tackle Britain's "grotesque inequality". (bit.ly/1NFGHZd)

* Philip Green, who offloaded BHS for 1 pound leaving a 571 million pound deficit in its pension fund, could work with Members of Parliament on drafting new laws to ensure pensioners are protected in future, the MP Frank Field has suggested. (bit.ly/1NFGLIq)

The Telegraph

* One of Marks & Spencer's largest shareholders, Columbia Threadneedle, has called on the retailer to shed some of its underused stores, as new boss Steve Rowe prepares to unveil an overhaul of the company. (bit.ly/1YPC0wq)

* A Long-running attempt by the private-equity tycoon Guy Hands to offload Odeon Cinemas has attracted interest from cinema chains in Mexico and Belgium. (bit.ly/1YPCbYs)

Sky News

* Household bills for food and clothing will rise by an average of 220 pounds a year if Britain leaves the EU, according to British Prime Minister David Cameron. (bit.ly/1YPC3rZ)

* UK's Labour Party leader John McDonnell has claimed that the Labour Party helped to create an "unfair tax system" when it was last in power. (bit.ly/1YPCL8N)

