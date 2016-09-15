The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

News International has been cleared of being in contempt of parliament over phone-hacking evidence given to MPs. bit.ly/2cogsuq

The Financial Conduct Authority is facing a courtroom showdown with Andrew Tinney, a former top executive of Barclays Plc, after regulators accused him of suppressing an internal report that was "highly critical" of the way in which the bank's wealth management business was run. bit.ly/2cohaYg

The Guardian

High-profile BBC journalists and presenters such as Nick Robinson, Laura Kuenssberg and John Humphrys will have their pay made public as part of a plan imposed by the government while it renews the BBC's royal charter. bit.ly/2coiWbT

Buenos Aires and London have agreed to extend flights between the Falkland Islands and Argentina and to explore the possibility of joint hydrocarbon exploration in the south Atlantic. bit.ly/2csu8RN

The Telegraph

German chemicals giant Bayer AG has agreed to buy U.S. seeds and pesticides rival Monsanto Co in a $66 billion (50 bln pound) takeover that will create the world's biggest business in the sector. bit.ly/2csunwi

Sky News

Hillary Clinton is "healthy and fit to serve as president" despite her bout of bacterial pneumonia, her doctor has said. bit.ly/2csuCHB

The nurse who contracted Ebola after working in Sierra Leone, Pauline Cafferkey, has been cleared of misconduct. bit.ly/2csu5oW

The Independent

Artists and record companies could be allowed to demand more money from websites such as YouTube, under new plans to reform European copyright laws published on Wednesday. ind.pn/2csuyYp

Darren Topp, the former boss of collapsed retailer BHS, has been appointed as chief executive of fashion chain LK Bennett. ind.pn/2csvsE7

(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)