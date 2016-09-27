Sept 28 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
AG Barr is planning cut 10 per cent of its workforce
as it attempts to improve efficiency in an increasingly tough
soft drinks market. (bit.ly/2dq1lMr)
Standard Life Investments has become the latest
financial institution to announce plans to reopen its suspended
property fund after declaring that the commercial property
market had stabilised. (bit.ly/2dq138m)
The Guardian
The International Monetary Fund has warned that free trade
is increasingly seen as benefiting only the well-off and that
help is needed for those whose job prospects have been damaged
by globalisation in order to reduce barriers to international
trade. (bit.ly/2dpYROd)
The owner of Alton Towers has been fined a record £5 million
($6.51 million) for the rollercoaster crash that left five
passengers with life-changing injuries and some others seriously
hurt. (bit.ly/2dpYjaW)
The Telegraph
The Football Association decided that Sam Allardyce had to
go as England manager following the revelations in a Daily
Telegraph investigation because it is "the guardian of the game"
and he had fallen below the standards expected. (bit.ly/2dpZEij)
Sky News
City Hall is currently working on proposals for separate
work visas system for London as the capital looks to carve out a
bespoke deal on immigration in Brexit Britain. (bit.ly/2dpYy61)
Heating and plumbing supplier Wolseley said it is
planning to cut 800 jobs and close 80 branches and one
distribution centre in the UK. (bit.ly/2dpYD9B)
The Independent
Labour MPs have publicly debated for the first time whether
a so-called "universal basic income" should be introduced to
replace the existing benefits system in place in the UK. (ind.pn/2dq0wTJ)
According to treasury officials, a so called "hard Brexit"
deal, which would see the UK drifting away from cooperation with
the rest of the EU, could cost the UK Exchequer at least £10
billion ($13.02 billion) a year. (ind.pn/2dq1mjm)
