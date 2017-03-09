March 9 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers.
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
David Cumming, one of Standard Life Plc's star fund
managers, has quit only four days after the Scottish investment
house's parent company unveiled a shock 11 billion pound ($13.38
billion) mega-merger with Aberdeen Asset Management Plc.
Soaring rental costs and caps to housing benefits are
pushing the most vulnerable tenants out of the private rental
The Guardian
Finance minister Philip Hammond sparked a political row on
Wednesday with a tax grab on self-employed workers that breached
a Conservative manifesto pledge not to raise national insurance
Loss-making Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has
awarded bonuses in shares to its top management team worth
The Telegraph
Economic growth this year will be faster than in 2016,
according to the government's independent forecaster, in a
welcome boost for policymakers as UK prepares to leave the
Football fans who watch live matches for free via popular
Kodi set-top boxes face a crackdown after the High Court
approved a Premier League effort to shut down unlicensed streams
Sky News
BAE Systems Plc, Babcock International Group Plc
and Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc have extended a
multimillion pound support package for Sheffield Forgemasters,
Philip Hammond will follow up his controversial budget with
a visit to the Midlands, where he will pledge 400 million pounds
The Independent
International Trade Secretary Liam Fox will meet with
representatives from Commonwealth countries in London on
Thursday in a bid to promote free-trade deals between Britain
and African countries, a plan that has been internally dubbed
