March 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

David Cumming, one of Standard Life Plc's star fund managers, has quit only four days after the Scottish investment house's parent company unveiled a shock 11 billion pound ($13.38 billion) mega-merger with Aberdeen Asset Management Plc. bit.ly/2n88cPB

Soaring rental costs and caps to housing benefits are pushing the most vulnerable tenants out of the private rental market, estate agents and chartered surveyors have warned. bit.ly/2n81sRD

The Guardian

Finance minister Philip Hammond sparked a political row on Wednesday with a tax grab on self-employed workers that breached a Conservative manifesto pledge not to raise national insurance rates. bit.ly/2n7Rr70

Loss-making Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has awarded bonuses in shares to its top management team worth almost 16 million pounds. bit.ly/2n84zJi

The Telegraph

Economic growth this year will be faster than in 2016, according to the government's independent forecaster, in a welcome boost for policymakers as UK prepares to leave the European ­Union. bit.ly/2n7XhVU

Football fans who watch live matches for free via popular Kodi set-top boxes face a crackdown after the High Court approved a Premier League effort to shut down unlicensed streams online. bit.ly/2n80uoJ

Sky News

BAE Systems Plc, Babcock International Group Plc and Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc have extended a multimillion pound support package for Sheffield Forgemasters, Britain's oldest steel-maker. bit.ly/2n89Uk6

Philip Hammond will follow up his controversial budget with a visit to the Midlands, where he will pledge 400 million pounds in government investment for the region. bit.ly/2n8br9F

The Independent

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox will meet with representatives from Commonwealth countries in London on Thursday in a bid to promote free-trade deals between Britain and African countries, a plan that has been internally dubbed "empire 2.0" by some Whitehall officials.ind.pn/2n81wkp ($1 = 0.8221 pounds) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)