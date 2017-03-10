March 10 The following are the top stories on
The Times
Annual bonuses at the John Lewis Partnership have been cut
for the fourth consecutive year to their lowest level since 1954
as the retailer warned of an increasingly uncertain market. bit.ly/2nc5B75
Martin Sorrell could find himself at the centre of a fresh
row over boardroom pay after the chief executive of WPP Plc
collected a 42 million pound ($51.08 million) share
award under the final tranche of one of the City's most
contentious executive reward schemes. bit.ly/2nbNeiF
The Guardian
Theresa May and Philip Hammond are facing a growing
rebellion among Tory MPs over the decision to increase national
insurance contributions for the self-employed in Wednesday's
budget. bit.ly/2nc5WGT
Property tycoon Christian Candy's key adviser was a director
of a detective agency which made payments to the Russian
dissident Alexander Litvinenko and to the former KGB officer
accused of murdering him. bit.ly/2nbTWFA
The Telegraph
UK government measures to ease the burden of business rates
are "small beer" and will do nothing to prevent future bill
shocks, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. bit.ly/2nbIbPc
Stricken Co-operative Bank Plc has warned that it
may have to raise as much as 750 million pounds ($912.08
million) from investors if it fails in its attempt to find a
buyer for the business. bit.ly/2nbQivg
Sky News
Britain's biggest employers' group is to seek Privy Council
approval to extend the term of its president as it grapples with
the challenges of UK's impending exit from the European Union. bit.ly/2nb3Oz7
Tesco Plc says 140,000 workers are to be
compensated after a payroll blunder meant they were paid below
the National Living Wage.
The Independent
Theresa May should refuse to pay the money the European
Union says Britain owes it in legally binding liabilities, Boris
Johnson has said. ind.pn/2nbMgCX
UK workers took fewer sick days in 2016 than at any time
since comparable records began almost 25 years ago. Days lost
through illness fell to just 4.3 per worker last year, compared
to 7.2 days in 1993, the Office of National Statistics revealed.
ind.pn/2nbSUJA
