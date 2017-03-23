Unilever to start auction of spreads business in the autumn
March 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Centrica Plc gave its chief executive a 37 per cent pay rise last year, to 4.2 million pounds ($5.24 million), despite freezing its payouts to investors. bit.ly/2n95IRq
Geely, the Chinese carmaker, has revealed plans to launch Britain's first dedicated electric van manufacturing plant in the factory it built in Coventry to assemble battery-driven black cabs. bit.ly/2n8YU6n
The Guardian
Several of Heineken N.V.'s brands have been absent from Tesco Plc shelves for six weeks after annual talks over pricing ended in a stalemate. bit.ly/2ndKqUc
More than 1,000 jobs are at risk after shoe retailer Brantano collapsed into administration. bit.ly/2n93zVD
The Telegraph
First Utility (IPO-FRUT.L) has set its sights on the broadband sector in an attempt to widen its consumer appeal as retail competition heats up. bit.ly/2n97HFs
The owner of The Guardian and The Observer newspapers is to make compulsory redundancies for the first time in its history as management attempts to stem years of financial losses. bit.ly/2ndYxZC
Sky News
An unarmed police officer who was among four victims of a terror attack in Westminster has been named as PC Keith Palmer. bit.ly/2n98zd4
The Independent
Amer Sajed, one of Barclays Plc's senior-most executives, is retiring to fight for civil liberties in U.S. ind.pn/2n91RDG
Thames Water has been fined 20.3 million pounds for polluting the River Thames with 1.4 billion litres of raw sewage. ind.pn/2n98HJz
