The Times
- British Prime Minister Theresa May has added some prime
ministerial clout to the London Stock Exchange's attempt to
persuade Saudi Arabian Oil Co IPO-ARMO.SE mco to list its
shares in the UK. bit.ly/2o7cWb1
- PA Consulting Services, brought in by UK Trade and
Investment in 2014 for a three-year contract, exploited poor
decision-making by the government agency responsible for
boosting overseas trade to increase profits and pass costs to
the taxpayer, MPs have found. bit.ly/2o7dnCb
The Guardian
- Britain's North Sea oil and gas sector received 396
million pounds ($492.58 million), net of tax payments, from the
government in 2016 compared with a contribution to the exchequer
of £381m the previous year, according to analysis by energy
specialist Carbon Brief. bit.ly/2o78KYT
- The Bank of England has flagged up new concerns about the
rapid growth in consumer borrowing as Britons rack up debt on
credit cards, car purchase schemes and personal loans. bit.ly/2o7sbRd
The Telegraph
- Telecom company Vodafone Plc is closing in on a
multi-million pound deal to rename West Ham's football ground.
The company is in advanced talks with the owners of the former
Olympic Stadium in East London with a six-year agreement
possible this month, according to multiple sources. bit.ly/2o75ZXo
- JPMorgan's head Jamie Dimon has admitted he will
not move many jobs out of Britain in the next two years as a
result of Brexit, in a U-turn on his pre-referendum warning that
a vote to leave the European Union could mean as many as 4,000
jobs moving across the Channel. bit.ly/2o7bEgn
Sky News
- Crisis-hit Toshiba Corp is being forced to buy
out a French firm's stake in the venture behind a proposed new
nuclear power station in Cumbria - throwing its future into
further doubt. bit.ly/2o7c5qR
- Ministers and regulators should act swiftly to curb
soaring bosses' pay in British boardrooms, a report from the
Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Select Committee of MPs
has warned. bit.ly/2o7gqKN
The Independent
- Food inflation in Britain hit 1 per cent year-on-year last
month, the sharpest rise since February 2014 and marking the
second month in a row of rising prices, according to the latest
BRC-Nielsen Shop Price Index. ind.pn/2o7ahxV
- Around 100,000 jobs may now be at risk after a top EU
lawmaker warned that financial business denominated in euros
must move from the UK to the EU after Brexit. ind.pn/2o7c46t
($1 = 0.8039 pounds)
