April 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers.

The Times

- Increases of up to 20,000 pounds ($24,970) in probate fees were thrown into doubt yesterday after a parliamentary panel of experts in the United Kingdom said that they were unlawful. bit.ly/2oDnM9Y

- A parliamentary inquiry in the United Kingdom into the gig economy has accused companies such as Uber Technologies Inc , Deliveroo and Amazon.com Inc of tricking or forcing drivers and couriers into signing away their employment rights, with an MP describing the ride-hailing group's contract as "gibberish". bit.ly/2oDiueu

The Guardian

- Tesco Plc is cutting night shifts for shelf stackers in some of its biggest supermarkets in a fresh shakeup that puts 3,000 jobs at risk. bit.ly/2oDltUd

- The British international trade secretary, Liam Fox, has told an Australian parliamentary committee the May government wants to expedite a free trade deal with Australia, and wants to work with Canberra to champion trade liberalisation globally after the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union. bit.ly/2oDyk91

The Telegraph

- Britain's workers are at last producing more in each hour of work than they were at the end of 2007, after almost 10 years of poor productivity, according to the Office for National Statistics. bit.ly/2oDyf5j

- Series of strikes at BMW AG's British manufacturing plants have been announced by unions as staff battle to protect their pension schemes. Workers at the German car giant's four UK factories plan to stage eight 24-hour stoppages unless the company goes back on its intention to close the final-salary pension scheme. bit.ly/2oDiCdR

Sky News

- British Prime Minister Theresa May has warned internet giants they are failing to deal with the scourge of online extremist material. bit.ly/2oDvO2i

- Deliveroo is embarking on a new food delivery venture it hopes will create 1,000 jobs. The technology firm, which currently operates an app-based delivery service from established restaurants, said it was to create 30 sites across the UK from which a partner business could provide meals for delivery only. bit.ly/2oDfXRw

The Independent

- Lloyds Banking Group Plc has announced the locations of 100 branch closures that will lead to 325 job losses. ind.pn/2oDmM5q