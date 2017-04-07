April 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- A former Barclays Plc trader, Ryan Reich, acquitted over playing a part in the Libor-rigging scandal has claimed Bank of England officials were told the rate was being inflated years before regulators began their investigations. bit.ly/2oOXRch

- The European Central Bank has quashed any speculation that it may raise interest rates before the end of the year in a series of uncompromising comments. bit.ly/2oP1BdE

The Guardian

- Ryanair Holdings Plc has warned it will have to halt flights from UK for "weeks or months" if Theresa May does not seal an early bilateral Brexit deal on international aviation. bit.ly/2oP1qir

- Mothercare Plc's chief executive has said the price of its clothing and toys would increase by 3 to 5 percent this summer following the decline in the value of the pound since the Brexit vote. bit.ly/2oOORng

The Telegraph

- Households face the end of free banking if the low-growth, low-interest rate environment persists, according to the International Monetary Fund. bit.ly/2oOIWi5

- Unilever Plc has unveiled plans to sell its margarine spreads business - including household brands such as Flora - as it reshapes itself following the audacious failed 115 billion pounds($143.39 billion) takeover attempt by US giant Kraft Heinz Co . bit.ly/2oOOzNc

Sky News

- UK Government department which investigates bankrupt companies is taking legal action against a former owner of BHS as part of its probe into the retailer's collapse. bit.ly/2oP5Ndr

- The Co-operative Group Ltd has written off the value of its 20 percent stake in the troubled Co-operative Bank, reporting an annual loss of 132 million pounds ($164.59 million). bit.ly/2oOWQ3V

The Independent

- UK companies face serious consequences if they fail to tackle digital skills deficiencies within their workforce that are hampering productivity and increasing staff workloads, according to a study by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC). ind.pn/2oOWlH7

- Oil major BP Plc has slashed CEO Bob Dudley's pay packet by 40 percent for 2016 and cut the amount that he can pocket in future, in response to shareholder protest. BP said on Thursday that Mr Dudley's total pay for 2016 would be $11.4 million, down from the $19.4 million he got for 2015. ind.pn/2oP7Tdo ($1 = 0.8020 pounds) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)