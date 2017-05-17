May 18 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- The official measure of real wages in UK has fallen for
the first time in 30 months even as unemployment dropped to
levels last seen in 1975. According to the Office for National
Statistics, regular earnings growth, excluding bonuses, declined
0.2 per cent in the three months to March after accounting for
inflation, confirming that living standards are declining once
again. bit.ly/2pMweVl
- The chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group Plc
Antonio Horta Osorio will start work this summer on a new
three-year plan for the bank but has not committed to being
there to deliver it. bit.ly/2pMK0XZ
The Guardian
- The Volkswagen AG chief executive Matthias
Müller and his predecessor Martin Winterkorn are facing an
investigation by German authorities into whether they misled
investors by not releasing information about the company's
cheating on diesel emissions tests soon enough. bit.ly/2pMKvRR
- The equality watchdog in UK has begun formal legal action
against buy-to-let mogul Fergus Wilson after he told his letting
agent to ban "coloured" tenants because they left curry smells
in his properties. bit.ly/2pMFxoa
The Telegraph
- UK City watchdog said on Wednesday that Smith & Williamson
and LA Business Recovery had been appointed joint administrators
to loss-making Strand Capital, with funds of more than 80
million pounds ($103.71 million), owned by Optima Worldwide
Group Plc. bit.ly/2pMIRQ9
- Facebook Inc is expected to receive a fine from EU
antitrust regulators on Thursday for the "incorrect or
misleading information" it provided to investigators who were
probing its 2014 purchase of messaging service WhatsApp. bit.ly/2pMp3fU
Sky News
- BP Plc shareholders have voted in favour of cuts to
executive awards, proposed by the company last month to head off
another rebellion. Last year, around 60 percent of shareholders
rejected BP's pay policy after the company reported a record
loss amid a sharp slump in oil prices. bit.ly/2pMH79A
- Prime Minister Theresa May will unveil a social care
revolution in the Tory manifesto, paid for by axing winter fuel
payments for wealthy pensioners. PM will claim social care is
"one of the great challenges of our time" and pledge that no-one
should have to sell their home to pay for it. bit.ly/2pMpsPs
The Independent
-The amount of empty office space in London has jumped over
the past 15 months and is likely to rise again despite potential
for a post-Brexit business exodus that could drive down rental
values, a survey by Deloitte Real Estate showed. ind.pn/2pMI3ut
- KitKat-maker Nestle SA has been foiled again,
after a UK Court of Appeal ruled that the consumer goods giant
cannot trademark the shape of its popular four-fingered
chocolate bar. ind.pn/2pMxK9Q
($1 = 0.7714 pounds)
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)