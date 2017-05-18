May 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- National Grid Plc reported a 3 percent drop in pretax profits to 2.9 billion pounds ($3.75 billion) as it counted the costs of demolishing old gas holders in the United Kingdom and remediation of old gas production sites in the United States. bit.ly/2pQNIQn

- Shire Plc was boosted on Thursday by promising trial data for a drug to treat a rare and sometimes deadly hereditary disease. The pharmaceutical company, which has grown dramatically through acquisitions, was among the top performers in an otherwise downbeat blue-chip index. bit.ly/2pQTPUS

The Guardian

- Transline, the controversial employment agency, has been bought out by rival Russell Taylor Group after falling into administration. bit.ly/2pQOxZt

- Cineworld Group Plc has agreed to meet union representatives to try to resolve a long-running dispute over pay and conditions at its Picturehouse chain. Staff at the Ritzy in Brixton and five other Picturehouse cinemas have gone on strike in recent months. bit.ly/2pQY4jj

The Telegraph

- British companies will be protected from foreign buyers who do not have their best interests at heart under proposals contained in the Conservative manifesto. bit.ly/2pQPd0X

- Royal Mail Plc Chief Executive Moya Greene said the firm would continue to target overseas acquisitions to expand GLS, its international delivery arm. Revenue from GLS grew 9 percent in the year to March 26, while the UK business shrank 2 percent. bit.ly/2pQit8d

Sky News

- The luxury brand Burberry Group Plc has reported a 5 percent dip in annual pretax profits despite a boost to revenues from the weak pound in the wake of the Brexit vote. bit.ly/2pQLpgb

- Facebook Inc has been fined 94.5 million pounds ($122.33 million) by EU competition regulators in relation to its takeover of WhatsApp. bit.ly/2pQdh4d

The Independent

- Retail sales jumped by 2.3 percent in April, according to Office for National Statistics release, reflecting good weather but also suggesting the UK consumer might be more resilient than feared. ind.pn/2pQUmWI ($1 = 0.7725 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Richard Chang)