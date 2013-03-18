March 19 - The Telegraph

ASTRAZENECA MOVES HQ TO CAMBRIDGE IN RESEARCH REVAMP AstraZeneca, the drugmaker, is to invest $500 million to build new headquarters in Cambridge to tap into the city's academic talent and expertise in bioscience research as part of a major R&D overhaul. (r.reuters.com/zah76t)

NEW UK AEROSPACE INSTITUTE PLANNED WITH 2 BLN STG BACKING Britain is to open a new research centre to keep its aerospace industry world-class, backed by 2 billion pounds investment from business and government over the next seven years. (link.reuters.com/ceh76t)

The Guardian

ST-ERICSSON TO LOSE 1,600 JOBS Mobile chip venture owned by Ericsson and STMicroelectronics to shed jobs in UK, Sweden, Germany, India and China. (r.reuters.com/feh76t)

The Times

QATAR DENIES MARKS & SPENCER BID RUMOURS Qatar Holding, the investment arm of the Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund, is not considering a bid for Marks & Spencer, an insider said on Monday. (link.reuters.com/tuh76t)

LAMPRELL FINED 2.4 MLN STG FOR MISLEADING INVESTORS Lamprell has been fined 2.4 million pounds for failing to keep the stock market fully informed of its deteriorating financial position last year. (link.reuters.com/geh76t)

The Independent

8 BLN STG HOLE IN PUBLIC FINANCES TO EMBARRASS OSBORNE George Osborne, the Chancellor, faces political humiliation this week with public borrowing figures in the Budget expected to be 8 billion pounds higher than official estimates made just three months ago, a leading economic forecaster has warned. (r.reuters.com/jeh76t) (Compiled by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore)