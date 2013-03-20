March 21 The Telegraph

MILLIONS GET HELP TO BUY NEW HOMES, SAYS GEORGE OSBORNE Millions of families will be offered government help to buy new homes without saving up a big deposit under a major scheme unveiled by George Osborne. (link.reuters.com/xet76t)

FRENCH POLICE RAID IMF CHIEF CHRISTINE LAGARDE'S FLAT IN BERNARD TAPIE PROBE French authorities have searched the Paris flat of IMF chief Christine Lagarde as part of an investigation into her handling of a 2008 compensation payment to a businessman supporter of ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy, her lawyer said. (link.reuters.com/zet76t)

The Guardian

BARCLAYS ANNOUNCES 38.5 MLN STG BONUSES ON BUDGET DAY Bank awards its investment bank chief Rich Ricci 17.5 million pounds ($26.48 million) of shares - which he immediately cashes in - and Chief Executive Antony Jenkins 5.3 million pound shares. (link.reuters.com/fut76t)

UNEMPLOYMENT RISE UNDERMINES OSBORNE'S ROSY BUDGET SPEECH HOPES Unemployment rose in the three months to January, undermining chancellor George Osborne's hopes of painting a rosy picture of the jobs market in his budget speech on Wednesday. (link.reuters.com/gut76t)

The Times

STOCKBROKER CLOSES DOORS AS CASH DRIES UP Fyshe Horton Finney, which has offices in Birmingham, Leeds, London and a dozen more towns, was told by the Financial Services Authority earlier this week that it no longer had the required regulatory capital to keep trading. (link.reuters.com/kyt76t)

Sky News

FINANCIERS EYE 600 MLN STG CO-OP INSURANCE ARM Group backed by ex-Tory treasurer is preparing bid for Co-op arm as mutual tries to bolster capital. (link.reuters.com/nyt76t)

The Independent HOTTER SHOES MULLS 150 MLN STG SALE BY HIRING ROTHSCHILD The son of the founding family of the footwear retailer Hotter Shoes and its investors are exploring strategic options for the business, including a potential sale for up to 150 million pounds. (link.reuters.com/zyt76t) ($1 = 0.6608 British pounds)