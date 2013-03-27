March 27 The Telegraph
GEORGE OSBORNE'S MORTGAGE SUPPORT PLAN 'WILL JUST BOOST HOUSE
PRICES'
George Osborne's 15 billion pounds plan to underwrite mortgages
and take stakes in new homes will drive up house prices without
boosting housebuilding significantly, Treasury forecasters have
said. ()
WARREN BUFFETT TO BECOME TOP TEN INVESTOR IN GOLDMAN
Warren Buffett is poised to become one of the largest
shareholders in Goldman Sachs in the billionaire's second vote
of confidence in the Wall Street bank since the financial
crisis.()
BRICS REACH DEAL ON DEVELOPMENT BANK TO RIVAL IMF
The world's leading emerging economies have reached a deal to
create a development bank that will rival Western-backed
institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and World
Bank. ()
The Guardian
RADICAL FSA SHAKEUP EASES RULES FOR NEW BANKS TO START UP
Outgoing financial regulator says new banks could need as little
as 4.25 million pounds of capital to challenge the high street's
'big four'. ()
B&Q SALES SLUMP HITS KINGFISHER
Rainy 2012 hit full-year profits for DIY chain's owner as CEO
Ian Cheshire gives downbeat prediction for frozen Easter
weekend.()
The Times
OSBORNE TRIES TO PROTECT FOUR BRITISH BRANCHES OF CYPRIOT BANK
Britain is seeking to protect the UK based-branches of a Cypriot
bank which is being shut down, George Osborne said.()