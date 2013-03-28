March 28 The Telegraph
FEARS FOR LENDING AS BANK OF ENGLAND TELLS LENDERS TO RAISE 25
BLN STLG
The Bank of England has told Britain's major banks they must
raise 25 billion pounds in new capital to cover future losses
and mis-selling costs, raising fears that it will hurt
lending.()
POUND FEARS AS CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICIT JUMPS TO NEAR 25-YEAR
HIGH
Britain's current account deficit jumped to its highest level in
almost a quarter of a century last year, leading analysts to
suggest that the pound may need to fall further in order to get
the British economy back to a sustainable path. ()
The Guardian
PRUDENTIAL BOSS TIDJANE THIAM CENSURED BY FSA OVER ILL-FATED AIA
BID
City regulator takes unprecedented action against Thiam as it
fines Prudential Plc 30 million pounds for not being
open and co-operative. ()
TRAFIGURA AND SOUTH SUDAN AGREE OIL EXPORT DEAL
Switzerland-based oil trader signs lucrative deal to export Dar
Blend low-sulphur crude oil from republic. ()
CYBER-ATTACK ON SPAMHAUS SLOWS DOWN THE INTERNET
Hundreds of thousands of Britons are unsuspectingly taking part
in one of the internet's biggest-ever cyber-attacks.()
The Times
MERLIN SAYS COAST IS CLEAR FOR 3 BLN POUNDS IPO
Europe's biggest theme park operator remains on track for a 3
billion-plus pounds initial public offering late this year or
early next after breaking through 1 billion pounds in annual
sales for the first time. ()