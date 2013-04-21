April 22 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Monday: The Telegraph: 8,000 NHS STAFF ON 100K SALARIES Almost 8,000 NHS hospital managers and consultants were paid six-figure salaries last year while nurses were "run ragged" because of dangerously low staffing levels. (link.reuters.com/cum57t) BOEING GIVEN GREEN LIGHT TO RESUME DREAMLINER FLIGHTS Boeing has been given the green light by regulators to return its troubled 787 Dreamliner to the skies after a fix to a battery problem was approved. (link.reuters.com/bum57t) The Guardian: JOHN PAULSON NO LONGER MAN WITH MIDAS TOUCH The billionaire who lost $1 billion in the gold slump is not the first hedge fund manager to fall victim to his own success. (link.reuters.com/xem57t) The Times: WEAK GROWTH TORMENTS OSBORNE Feeble growth figures will heap more pressure on Finance Minister George Osborne this week after a wave of criticism of his policies. If the first-quarter gross domestic product numbers, out on Thursday, are negative, Britain will have entered an unprecedented triple-dip recession. (link.reuters.com/qem57t) TYCOONS PLOT TO GRAB ENRC ON THE CHEAP Three tycoons are examining a plan to take European Natural Resources Corp off the stock market for a small cash payment. (link.reuters.com/sem57t) SHOW US THE MONEY, INVESTORS TELL VODA The market warns phone titan Vodafone it will want the lion's share of the 88-billion-pound ($134.26 billion) Verizon Communications sale proceeds. (link.reuters.com/tem57t) The Independent: BARCLAYS RESHUFFLE (PLUS 2 BILLION POUNDS) WILL SOOTH INVESTORS Barclays will try to sell its "Transform" programme to an army of small investors at London's Royal Festival Hall on Thursday, just a day after reporting 2 billion pounds of first-quarter profit. (link.reuters.com/wem57t) BUPA IS 'TAKING THE MICKEY' ANGRY PATIENTS TELL INQUIRY Bupa patients have launched a series of astonishing attacks on the medical insurer during a Competition Commission probe into the 5-billion-pound private healthcare industry. ($1 = 0.6554 British pound) (Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore)