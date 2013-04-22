The Telegraph:

NEWS CORP SETTLES PHONE HACKING LAWSUIT Rupert Murdoch has settled his long-running dispute with News Corp shareholders over the phone-hacking scandal and the acquisition of Shine Studios for $139 million. ()

BRITISH AIRWAYS ORDERS AIRBUS A350 PLANES IN BOOST TO UK MANUFACTURING British Airways' parent company International Airlines Group has struck a deal with Airbus that could see it buy up to 36 of the manufacturer's long-haul A350 planes. ()

The Guardian: BARROSO: EU NEAR AUSTERITY LIMIT EC president Jose Barroso warns public spending cuts alone will not solve European financial crisis. () WEETABIX HIT BY DISMAL HARVEST Weetabix has been forced to halt production of Minis and Oatibix Bites after devastation of last year's wheat harvest. ()

The Times: SHARES SUSPENDED IN TROUBLED BUMI Bumi Plc has cleared out the entire 25-strong executive team at its main Indonesian subsidiary amid fears that the managers could be loyal to Indonesia's powerful Bakrie family rather than to their shareholders in London. ()

BETFAIR REJECTS 910-MILLION-POUND CVC BUYOUT OFFER Betfair Group this morning rejected a 910-million-pound ($1.39 billion) offer from CVC Capital, saying that it "fundamentally undervalues the company and its attractive prospects." ()

The Independent: YOU SHOULD BE GLAD WE PAY SO LITTLE TAX, SAYS GOOGLE BOSS ERIC SCHMIDT - BUT MPS CALL TO HAVE HIS ROLE AS GOVERNMENT ADVISER REVOKED Executive chairman insists the company is key to UK economic growth as its adverts empower 'literally billions of pounds of start-ups' ()

FRACKING 'UNLIKELY TO GIVE UK CHEAP GAS', REPORT SAYS George Osborne's plan to deliver cheap energy by fostering a fracking revolution has been dealt a severe blow after an influential cross-party group of experts said any boom in shale gas production would be "unlikely to give the UK cheap gas". ()