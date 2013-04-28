The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph:

BBC BOSS SECURES 800,000-STG PAYOUT A former BBC chief executive has secured an 800,000-pound ($1.24 million) payout before the new director general Tony Hall can impose a 150,000-pound cap on severance payments, it has emerged. ()

METRO BANK BOSS URGES BUSINESS LOAN OVERHAUL Vernon Hill, the boss of Metro Bank, has called for the British government to overhaul the Enterprise Finance Guarantee scheme as the "only way" to get vital lending to small firms. ()

The Guardian:

ARCHBISHOP OF CANTERBURY CRITICISES BANKERS FOR 'CULTURE OF ENTITLEMENT' Justin Welby, member of all-party commission looking into banking standards, throws support behind a new standards body. ()

The Times:

SFO MAKES CORRUPTION BREAKTHROUGHS The Serious Fraud Office is making "very significant progress" on two of its biggest corruption investigations, the agency's director has said. ()

MARTIN SORRELL BOWS TO INVESTORS OVER PAY DEAL Martin Sorrell, the chief executive officer of WPP, has agreed to take a pay cut of about 100,000 pounds a year as he tries to head off a second successive clash with disgruntled investors. ()

The Independent:

SAVILE 'TO COST BBC INSURERS MILLIONS' Aviva and RSA Insurance Group are among the insurers facing a multi-million pound hit following the BBC's Jimmy Savile sex abuse scandal. ()

NATIONAL GRID RISKS STRIKE TO CUT PENSION DEFICIT Furious union leaders have accused National Grid of "North Korean-style sabre rattling", as the operator of Britain's biggest electricity and gas transmission networks risks industrial action to tackle its debilitating pension deficit. ()