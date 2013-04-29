The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph:
BARCLAYS WINS LIBOR APPEAL IN 70 MLN STG ($108.45
MILLION)MIS-SELLING CASE Barclays has won the right to
try to dismiss the first attempt to bring it to court over its
alleged rigging of Libor interest rates. ()
BANGLADESH FACTORY COLLAPSE: PRIMARK TO PAY COMPENSATION
Primark, the "fast-fashion" chain owned by Associated British
Foods, is to pay compensation to victims of the clothing
factory collapse who worked for its supplier. ()
BRITISH SMARTPHONE APP SHAZAM APPOINTS AMERICAN CEO FOR IPO
British smartphone app maker Shazam has hired a new American
chief executive to court New York's television advertising
industry as it prepares to float on the stock market. ()
The Guardian:
BP REBUKED OVER NORTH SEA OIL LEAK BP Plc has been
accused of "serious breaches of regulations" by the Norwegian
oil and gas safety authority after a leak at one of its major
North Sea platforms last year. ()
FAB LOLLY MAKER BOUGHT BY FRENCH PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM PAI FOR
850 MLN STG R&R Ice Cream - one of Europe's biggest
ice cream suppliers - has been snapped up by a French private
equity group. ()
FCA CHARGES 24-YEAR-OLD CURRENCY TRADER ALEX HOPE WITH FRAUD
Hope -- who hit the headlines when he reputedly spent 200,000
pounds on Britain's most expensive round of drinks -- and a
second man have been accused of taking almost 6 million pounds
in funds from investors. ()
The Times:
CONVICTION FORCES SANTANDER CHIEF'S EXIT The head of
Europe's biggest bank, Santander, abruptly quit today
in the wake of growing pressure from some regulators and
politicians to unseat him. ()
BALFOUR BEATTY SHAVES 60 MLN STG OFF FORECASTS Shares in
Balfour Beatty slumped today as the infrastructure
group warned that its UK construction profits would be
significantly below previous expectations. ()
GREGGS' HOT PASTIES AREN'T ENOUGH TO BEAT THE CHILL
Britain's biggest baker issued its first profit warning
yesterday in four and a half years, saying that cash-strapped
customers had cut back on pies, pasties and sausage rolls and
sending its shares down 8.6 percent. ()
The Independent:
RENTOKIL DITCHES CITY LINK 'PROBLEM CHILD' FOR JUST 1 POUND
Rentokil Initial today ended five turbulent years of
large losses at its "problem child" parcels division City Link
by selling the 44-year-old business for less than the cost of
sending a package across London. ()
FRENCH-OWNED SITA UK POISED TO LAND 900 MLN STG WASTE DEAL
Sita UK is set to take over the disposal of rubbish in west
London in a 900-million-pound scheme that will mean 300,000
tonnes of trash a year are no longer sent to landfill.