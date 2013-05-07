May 7 (Reuters) -
The Telegraph
UK PROJECTS AT RISK AFTER CHINA FUNDING THREAT
Billions of pounds of investments in major UK infrastructure
projects are at risk because of a rift in relations with the
Chinese government.
BT 'NEEDS SKY'S HELP' TO SUCCEED IN SPORTS TV
BT's one billion pound-plus bet on sports TV could
take years to pay off and depends for its success on a wholesale
deal with arch-rival BSkyB, analysts have warned.
BP TO SELL STAKE IN BRAZILIAN OILFIELD FOR 87 MLN STG
BP has agreed to sell its majority stake in the
Brazilian Polvo oilfield to start-up HRT Oil & Gas for $135
million (86.9 million pounds), as the oil major shifts its focus
towards exploring other assets in the country.
The Guardian
EUROZONE RECESSION SET TO DEEPEN AS PRIVATE SECTOR SHRINKS
FOR 15TH MONTH
The eurozone's private sector shrank for the 15th
consecutive month in April - suggesting the single currency area
will fall deeper into recession.
ROYAL MAIL SALE IS SIGN OF CONSERVATIVES' DESPERATION, SAYS
LABOUR
Labour has accused the government of desperately pushing
ahead with the 3 billion pound "fire sale" of Royal Mail in
order to "raise funds to cover the gaping hole in George
Osborne's failed economic plan".
The Times
MAKE THE RICH PAY THEIR FAIR SHARE, IMF TELLS GREECE
Greece is making progress in repairing its economy but it
needs to do more to stop tax evaders, the International Monetary
Fund said yesterday.
EDF ENERGY CHIEF READY TO QUIT IF HINKLEY POINT DEAL
COLLAPSES
The chief executive of EDF Energy will leave Britain if the
French company's 14 billion pound Hinkley Point reactor project
collapses.
LORD LAWSON: IT'S TIME TO QUIT EU
Lord Lawson, Margaret Thatcher's longest serving Chancellor,
calls for Britain to leave the European Union.
The Independent
PENSIONS WATCHDOG UNDER FIRE OVER 419 MLN STG KODAK
SETTLEMENT
Pressure is mounting on the Pensions Regulator to publish a
report into its handling of camera firm Kodak UK's retirement
fund.