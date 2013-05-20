BRIEF-Lumos Networks suspends Q4 2016 earnings call
May 20 The Telegraph
SIR MERVYN KING: STOP 'DEMONISING' BANKERS
Sir Mervyn King, the outgoing head of the Bank of England, has called for an end of banker bashing saying it's wrong to "demonise individuals" for the failure of the financial system.
GOOGLE CHIEF SCHMIDT CRITICISES POLITICIANS OVER TAX ROW
Google Inc executive chairman Eric Schmidt has urged the Chancellor to lead reform of the international tax system after his company was savaged by MPs for avoiding billions in British taxes.
BIS AND IMF ATTACKS ON QUANTITATIVE EASING DEEPLY MISGUIDED WARN MONETARISTS
Monetarists across the world have warned that the International Monetary Fund and the Bank for International Settlements are making an historic error by calling for a withdrawal of emergency stimulus before the global economy has fully recovered.
The Guardian
MARKS & SPENCER UNDER FIRE OVER ONLINE TAX ARRANGEMENTS
Marks & Spencer has become the latest in a string of UK companies to face criticism from tax campaigners over the way it structures its online sales to Europe - with one describing its sales operation as similar to that of the internet retail giant Amazon.
YAHOO POISED TO BUY TUMBLR FOR RUMOURED $1.1 BLN
Marissa Mayer, the former Google executive who is now in charge of Yahoo Inc, is poised to create yet another nothing-to-riches tale in the web industry with the $1.1 billion acquisition of the blogging site Tumblr.
The Times
TORY REBELS SET TO INFLICT NEW DEFEAT ON CAMERON
David Cameron faces another defeat in the Commons as his leadership comes under unprecedented strain from angry party members and revolts over gay marriage and Europe.
MPs SET FOR 10,000 POUND RISE AS BACKBENCHERS URGE 100,000 POUND SALARIES
MPs are expected to receive a pay increase of at least 10,000 pounds a year, or more than 15 percent. A report by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) is expected to recommend the dramatic increase in a report next month.
TREASURY OPPOSES OSBORNE'S RBS SHARES TRANSFER TO PUBLIC
George Osborne is likely to face opposition from Treasury civil servants over plans to transfer the Government's shares in Royal Bank of Scotland to the public.
The Independent
BRITAIN FACES YEARS OF HIGH INFLATION
Britons should be braced for years of high inflation as the cost of living soars stubbornly ahead of wages, a leading economic forecaster warned today.
YO! SUSHI OWNER IN BIDDING FOR BURGER CHAIN
The owner of Yo! Sushi is battling rival private equity firms to acquire Byron, the upmarket burger chain, for 100 million pounds.
