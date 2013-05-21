May 21 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
POLITICAL ATTACKS ON TAX AVOIDANCE COULD DAMAGE BRITAIN,
CBI'S ROGER CARR WARNS
Joining some of the UK's top bosses at a meeting of the
Prime Minister's business advisory council in Downing Street,
CBI president Sir Roger Carr said politically motivated attacks
on businesses' tax arrangements could have damaging "unintended
consequences" for Britain.
()
PAUL TUCKER RISKS ROW WITH CHANCELLOR OVER BANK RESCUE PLANS
Paul Tucker, the Bank of England deputy governor, has
partially backed European plans to give depositors greater legal
protection in a move that threatens to pitch him against
Chancellor George Osborne.
()
The Guardian
ENRC SHARES SLIP AS IT REVEALS DETAILS OF SPURNED TAKEOVER
ATTEMPT
Shares in Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation
slipped sharply on Monday as the FTSE 100 miner outlined details
of last week's spurned takeover bid by its oligarch founders and
the Kazakhstan government.
()
BATTERSEA POWER STATION DEVELOPER SELLS MORE THAN 800 FLATS
FOR 675 MLN STG
More than 800 flats in the Battersea Power Station
development in London have been sold for 675 million pounds.
()
The Times
YAHOO! PROMISES NOT TO 'SCREW UP' TUMBLR AFTER $1.1 BLN DEAL
Yahoo! Inc announced on Monday that it is buying
the popular blogging and social networking service Tumblr for
$1.1 billion - and promised "not to screw it up".
()
SCHOOL TRIPS ARE NEXT TARGET FOR RYANAIR
Ryanair Holdings Plc believes that it has spotted a
business opportunity in flying Israeli children on educational
visits to former Nazi concentration camps. Howard Millar, its
deputy chief executive, suggested that flights between Poland
and Tel Aviv could prove particularly profitable.
()
APPLE 'PURSUING HOLY GRAIL OF TAX AVOIDANCE'
Apple has avoided paying tens of billions of
dollars in taxes, using a "highly questionable" web of offshore
companies, including subsidiaries that are not based in any
nation, a report has claimed.
()
VINCE CABLE DEMANDS INCREASE IN LENDING TO SMALL BUSINESSES
BY BAILED-OUT BANK
Royal Bank of Scotland is not trying hard enough to
lend to the country's small and medium-sized companies, the
Business Secretary warned yesterday.
()
The Independent
FIRSTGROUP SHARES SLUMP AS CO ANNOUNCES FUND-RAISING BID
The struggling bus and train operator FirstGroup Plc
tapped investors for 615 million pounds ($936 million) to cut
debts and axed its dividend as profits slumped. Chairman Martin
Gilbert stepped down after leading the firm for 27 years.
()
EU TAPS TOP OIL TRADERS FOR PRICE-FIXING INFORMATION
The European Commission stepped up its investigation into
oil price fixing as it sought information from trading houses
such as the FTSE 100 giant Glencore.
()
BULLISH MOOD IN CITY SENDS MARKET UP TO 13-YEAR HIGH
London's leading share index closed at its highest level in
almost 13 years yesterday, raising hopes that it will break
through the 7,000 point barrier for the first time by the end of
2013.