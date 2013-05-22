May 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

APPLE: 'WE PAY EVERY DOLLAR OF TAX WE OWE'

Apple Inc's chief executive has launched a staunch defence of the iPhone maker's tax affairs after U.S. politicians accused it of avoiding billions of dollars in payments.

()

EUROPE FACES LOST DECADE, SAYS MARK CARNEY

Mark Carney, the incoming Bank of England Governor, has warned that Europe could face a decade of stagnation unless it takes the kind of bold measures seen in Japan.

()

JP MORGAN'S JAMIE DIMON SURVIVES PROTEST VOTE

Jamie Dimon survived a protest vote to strip him of his chairman role on Tuesday, but JP Morgan Chase & Co still faces a major board shake-up after three of its directors were voted down at its annual shareholder meeting.

()

U.S. AND CANADA EYE ROYAL MAIL STAKES AFTER PRIVATISATION

Multi-billion dollar American and Canadian pension funds are being lined up to take stakes in Royal Mail when it is privatised, possibly as early as the autumn.

()

The Guardian

SHELL SUFFERS EMBARRASSING SHAREHOLDER REBELLION OVER EXECUTIVE PAY

Almost 8 percent of the investor base voted against the company's remuneration policy, which handed Royal Dutch Shell's outgoing chief executive Peter Voser a 3.3 million euro ($4.25 million) cash bonus in a year when profits dropped by $1.6 billion to $27 billion.

()

SELL YOUR SHARES IF YOU'RE UNHAPPY, SAYS M&S CHIEF MARC BOLLAND

Marks and Spencer Group's Chief Executive Marc Bolland has told shareholders that if they are unhappy with the business they should sell their shares, as the underperforming womenswear division dragged the company to a second consecutive decline in annual profits.

()

BUMPER SSE RESULTS EXPECTED TO PROVOKE CONSUMER OUTRAGE

Accusations that the big energy firms are profiteering at the expense of UK households will be centre stage again on Wednesday if Scottish & Southern Energy, as expected, reveals bumper profits for a second year running.

()

IMF URGES TREASURY TO SPEED UP SALE OF LLOYDS AND RBS

Speculation about a government sell-off of Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group was escalating on Tuesday night amid reports that the International Monetary Fund is urging the Treasury to accelerate its disposal of the 65 billion pound stakes in the two bailed-out banks.

()

The Times

G4S FINALLY BUCKLES AND SHOWS ITS CHIEF EXECUTIVE THE DOOR

The boss of G4S Plc will walk away with more than 16 million pounds in cash, shares and pension benefits after being dismissed for failing to put the company back on track after last year's Olympic Games security fiasco.

()

WE WILL DELIVER OUR SELL-OFF, PROMISE ROYAL MAIL BOSSES

Royal Mail Group executives have begun marketing a sell-off of the state postal delivery network worth up to 3 billion pounds, despite admitting that its financial returns are nowhere near the commercial levels they need to be.

()

The Independent

SOME GOOD ECONOMIC NEWS: INFLATION DROP IS BIGGER THAN EXPECTED

Falling prices at the petrol pumps led to a bigger-than-expected drop in inflation in April, the first easing in the annual rate of price rises for six months.

()

CEMENT FIRMS FACE ACTION OVER 'FAILURE TO COMPETE' ON PRICING

Britain's major cement firms were on Tuesday facing "hard-hitting" action after the Competition Commission accused them of failing to compete on pricing.

()

VODAFONE TELLS TAX CRITICS IT MORE THAN PAYS ITS WAY

Vodafone hit back over accusations of tax avoidance, insisting that it made an "absolutely huge" contribution to the UK Treasury, as the British mobile giant unveiled a big slump in annual pre-tax profits.