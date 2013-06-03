June 4 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
LLOYDS AND RBS CUT LENDING TO UK ECONOMY BY 2.6 BLN STG IN
FIRST QUARTER The Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds
Banking Group cut lending to the economy by 2.6 billion
pounds ($3.98 billion)in the first three months of the year, as
the two state-backed lenders shunned a Government scheme to
boost loans to small and medium sized businesses. ()
PRIMARK CLOTHES SOLD ONLINE THROUGH ASOS TIE-UP Primark is
selling clothes on the internet for the first time after
agreeing to team-up with ASOS, the online fashion
retailer. ()
HEATHROW IS TOO EXPENSIVE, CROWDED AND ONE OF 'THE BIGGEST
AIRPORT PROBLEMS', SAY AVIATION HEAVYWEIGHTS Heathrow
has been branded too expensive and too crowded by leading
aviation figures, with trade body IATA describing it as "one of
our biggest airport problems". ()
The Guardian
UK TRAPPED IN 'VICIOUS SPIRAL' OF FALLING WAGES AND
DEPRESSED INVESTMENT The International Labour Organisation
warned of the threat of rising child poverty in Britain if
measures to combat unemployment are not introduced. ()
UK MANUFACTURING GROWS AT FASTEST RATE SINCE MARCH 2012
Britain's manufacturers enjoyed a stronger than expected rebound
in business last month, fuelling hopes that the sector will
boost overall economic growth this quarter. ()
The Times
CO-OP FILLED HOLE WITH 1 BLN STG BANK LOAN The Co-operative
Bank sought nearly 1 billion pounds in cheap loans
from the Bank of England after it realised that there was a big
hole in its balance sheet. ()
The Independent
SEVERN TRENT SPURNS INCREASED BID Severn Trent
rejected a foreign consortium's second takeover bid, this time
worth 5.1 billion pounds, saying that its board had
"unanimously concluded" the offer failed to "recognise its
future potential". ()
AIRLINE PROFITS TO CLIMB AS PASSENGER NUMBERS GO SKY HIGH AT
3 BILLION-PLUS Europe's airlines are expected to double their
profits this year, while carriers round the world will together
post profits of $12.7 billion - more than $2 billion higher than
previously expected, the industry body predicted today. ()