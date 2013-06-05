June 6 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
LONDON THREATENED BY PLANS TO MOVE LIBOR REGULATION TO PARIS
Supervision of the scandal hit Libor interest rate could move to
Paris under plans being drawn up by the European Commission,
dealing a potential blow to London's financial pre-eminence. ()
ENRC BOARD GETS SHAREHOLDER BACKING DESPITE CRISIS Despite a
plunging share price, a Serious Fraud Office investigation into
alleged corruption, a stream of executive departures and a
controversial low-ball takeover bid by the founders, the whole
Eurasian Natural Resources Corp board was re-elected
with each director backed with 97 percent of the vote, or more.
()
The Guardian
IMF ADMITS: WE FAILED TO REALISE THE DAMAGE AUSTERITY WOULD
DO TO GREECE The International Monetary Fund admitted it had
failed to realise the damage austerity would do to Greece as the
Washington-based organisation catalogued mistakes made during
the bailout of the stricken eurozone country. ()
DAME CLARA FURSE SURVIVES GRILLING TO SECURE BANK OF ENGLAND
ROLE Despite its reservations about Clara Furse, a former boss
of the London Stock Exchange, Members of Parliament
concluded she had "the professional competence and personal
independence" to be a member of the Bank of England's financial
policy committee. ()
TESCO SALES TUMBLE ON HORSEMEAT SCANDAL Tesco has
been rocked by falling sales in nine of its 11 global markets,
including a worse-than-expected dip in the UK as a result of the
horsemeat scandal. ()
UK SERVICES SECTOR'S UNEXPECTED SURGE BOOSTS ECONOMY The
British economy regained some of its former vibrancy in May
after a bigger than expected surge in services activity showed
that all major sectors are now growing for the first time in a
year. ()
The Times
BLACK DAY FOR 'BLACK BOX' FUND AT MAN GROUP One of
Britain's biggest listed hedge funds admitted on Wednesday that
it had been badly wrongfooted by the bond market collapse of the
past few weeks. ()
HE'S NOT QUITE SO MONEYSUPERMARKET NOW The co-founder of
MoneySupermarket.com Group has made 200 million pounds
($307.82 million) in cash after offloading almost a fifth of the
price comparison website that he set up in a room in Chester two
decades ago. ()
The Independent
CO-OP DRAFTS IN 'BAD BANK' BOSS TO TACKLE ITS 1 BLN STG
BLACK HOLE The Co-operative Group on Wednesday called
Richard Pym, the boss of Britain's official "bad bank", to sort
out its own troubled lender. ()