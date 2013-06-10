June 11 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

GLENCORE CONFIRMS ITALIAN POLICE PROBING 'TAX EVASION' Anglo-Swiss commodities trader Glencore Xstrata has confirmed the Italian tax authorities are reviewing some transactions between its plant in Portovesme and Glencore. ()

SHALE COULD FUEL UK FOR 10 YEARS, SAY EXPERTS The U.S. government's Energy

PUNCH TAVERNS IN FRESH CRISIS AS DEBT RESTRUCTURING 'FAILS TO WIN INVESTOR SUPPORT' Punch Taverns has been plunged into a fresh crisis after indications that revised proposals to restructure its 2.4 billion pounds ($3.73 billion) of securitised debt had failed to win the support of key investors. ()

LENIGAS QUITS FASTJET AFTER LATEST BUST-UP David Lenigas, the combative chairman of FastJet, is leaving the African start-up airline after a bust-up with its proposed new owners. ()

The Guardian

ASTRAZENECA TO BUY U.S. RESPIRATORY DRUG SPECIALIST PEARL AstraZeneca is to buy the U.S. respiratory drug specialist Pearl Therapeutics for up to $1.15 billion as Britain's second biggest drugmaker steps up a drive to rebuild its product pipeline via deal-making. ()

INFLUENTIAL CREATIVE DIRECTOR QUITS TROUBLED MULBERRY Mulberry Group's influential creative director, Emma Hill, is set to quit the fashion retailer after six years at the company, sending shares down 8 percent. ()

The Times

HAMMOND ANNOUNCES 'OFCOM FOR DEFENCE' UK's Ministry of Defence is set to give up day-to-day management of the acquisition of military hardware and supplies in an attempt to cut procurement waste running at up to 2.2 billion pounds a year. ()

HIGH JUMP FOR G4S AS A WEALTH OF SUPPORT IS REVEALED The new boss of G4S was given a significant vote of confidence yesterday when Bill Gates revealed that his funds had accumulated 109 million pounds-worth of shares in the embattled security company. ()

The Independent

GIVE AWAY 34-BLN-STG RBS AND LLOYDS BANK SHARES TO TAXPAYERS, GEORGE OSBORNE TOLD The Coalition should embark on the largest privatisation ever seen in the UK and hand shares in state-owned banks to taxpayers ahead of the next general election, the Chancellor's favourite think tank has claimed. ()