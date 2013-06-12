June 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

TREASURY OUSTS RBS CHIEF EXECUTIVE STEPHEN HESTER Hester, who has run RBS since the height of the financial crisis in November 2008, has been asked to depart to allow the sale of the Government's 81 percent stake in the bank by the end of next year. ()

VODAFONE BIDS FOR KABEL DEUTSCHLAND IN TV AND COST-CUTTING MOVE Vodafone has mounted a bid for Kabel Deutschland , Germany's biggest cable company, as part of its plan to shore up its European businesses with pay TV assets and cost cutting. ()

BRAWL BREAKS OUT OVER PUNCH TAVERNS' DEBT A disagreement over how to restructure Punch Taverns' 2.4-billion-pound ($3.76 billion) debt has deteriorated into a very public bar room brawl between the pub company's board and a powerful group of lenders. ()

ROLLS ROYCE WORKING WITH JAPANESE AIRLINE TO FIX LATEST DREAMLINER PROBLEM Rolls-Royce said it was working with Japan's All Nippon Airways after the airline was forced to cancel a Dreamliner flight following an engine problem. ()

The Guardian

GOVERNMENT DENIES FIRST GREAT WESTERN FRANCHISE TALKS ARE IN LIMBO The government has denied claims that franchise extension talks with FirstGroup over the Great Western rail franchise are in trouble after the state-owned Directly Operated Railways filed preparatory paperwork to take over the line. ()

SAINSBURY'S CHIEF CALLS FOR ACTION TO TAX ONLINE RIVALS Sainsbury's chief executive Justin King has attacked the government for creating an unfair burden on high-street retailers by not doing more to tax online-only rivals such as Amazon.com. ()

The Times

DRAGON'S DEAL KEEPS CAAN OUT OF LINE OF FIRE James Caan has been spared a potentially embarrassing public grilling about his business dealings after his lawyers struck an eleventh-hour deal with two recruiters who had accused the entrepreneur of reneging on a multimillion-pound deal. ()

The Independent

O2 CUTTING 400 MORE JOBS, SAYS UNION Union leaders on Wednesday claimed that mobile phone giant O2 plans to make a further 400 workers redundant. ()

PERSIMMON AND TRAVIS PERKINS CELEBRATE PROMOTION TO FTSE-100 Housebuilder Persimmon and builders' merchant Travis Perkins will celebrate promotion to London's top 100 share index on Wednesday amid increasing optimism over the property market. ()