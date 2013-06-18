June 19 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
UK HOUSE PRICE GROWTH SLOWS TO 2.6 PCT IN APRIL
House prices in the United Kingdom rose 2.6 percent in the year
to April, driven by London and the South East, but the rise was
down from a 2.7 percent increase in the year to March, according
to the latest House Price Index from the Office for National
Statistics.
CO-OP SUFFERS DOUBLE RATING BLOW AS MOODY'S WARNS ON INVESTMENTS
The Co-operative Group suffered a double rating blow
on Tuesday, as rating agencies Moody's and Standard & Poor's
downgraded the mutual, with the former warning that investors
may only get back less than a third of their original
investment.
The Guardian
G8 COUNTRIES AGREE TO TACKLE TAX EVASION
A joint declaration by the G8 at their summit in Northern
Ireland agreed a set of core principles designed to combat tax
evasion and reveal the true owners of shadowy companies.
The Times
FORMER TRADER CHARGED OVER LIBOR-RIGGING SCANDAL
The Serious Fraud Office charged Tom Hayes, a former UBS
and Citigroup Inc trader, on Tuesday with eight
counts of conspiracy to defraud in connection with the
Libor-rigging scandal.
EASYJET IGNORES STELIOS AND PLACES ORDER WITH AIRBUS
An ambitious plan by easyJet Plc to spend billions of
pounds buying Airbus jets has put the budget airline on
a collision course with its founder, who lashed out on Monday at
the "secret" terms of the deal. At the Paris Air Show, the
Luton-based airline signed an agreement to buy up to 235
aircraft over the next nine years.
The Independent
LLOYDS DENIES CO-OP DEAL PRESSURE
Lloyds Banking Group bosses denied political pressure to accept
the Co-operative Bank's ill-fated 700 million pound
bid for its branches on Tuesday, insisting they acted in the
best interests of shareholders.