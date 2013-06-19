The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

RBS, LLOYDS AND BARCLAYS 'MAKE UP 90 PCT OF 25 BLN STG BLACK HOLE'

The City regulator is to trigger one of the biggest ever capital raising efforts after laying bare funding gaps that amount to a 25 billion pound blackhole hidden in Britain's banks. ()

BSKYB INVESTIGATED OVER BT 'ABUSE OF POWER' CLAIM ON FOOTBALL RIGHTS

BT Group's battle with BSkyB over Premier League football rights has sparked an investigation by the communications watchdog over claims the satellite broadcaster is abusing its power by refusing to wholesale the Sky Sports channels on reasonable terms.

The Guardian

FEDERAL RESERVE HINTS IT COULD END STIMULUS PROGRAM NEXT YEAR

Ben Bernanke, the chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, said that if forecasts for the country's economic recovery are correct the bank could end its asset purchase scheme next summer, with the winding-down process due to start this year.

DOLCE AND GABBANA CONVICTED OF TAX EVASION

The fashion designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana have been convicted of tax evasion after being found guilty of failing to declare 1 billion euros in income.

The Times

BT CHIEF EXECUTIVE IAN LIVINGSTON QUITS TO BECOME TRADE AND INVESTMENT MINISTER

Lord Green of Hurstpierpoint, the former HSBC Holdings chairman, will step down as Trade and Investment Minister and be replaced by Ian Livingston, the chief executive of BT Group.

BC PARTNERS RAISES OFFER TO BUY SPRINGER SCIENCE+BUSINESS MEDIA OF GERMANY

A London-based private equity firm is buying one of the world's largest publishers of scientific research journals for about 3.3 billion euros

Sky News

CHANCELLOR UNVEILS PLAN FOR STATE-OWNED BANKS

During his speech on the state of the UK economy at Mansion House in London, Chancellor George Osborne said the Treasury was considering steps to return Lloyds Banking Group to the private sector and that it could offer shares to the public. But he added that the sale of the government's stake in the Royal Bank of Scotland remained "some way off".