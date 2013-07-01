July 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

HELP TO BUY 'COULD BE HAZARD TO ECONOMY'

The boss of Taylor Wimpey, one of Britain's biggest housebuilders, has warned that the government's Help to Buy scheme could be a "genuine hazard" to the economy unless a time limit is imposed on the scheme immediately.

SENIOR MURDOCH LIEUTENANT LEAVING AFTER 24 YEARS

One of Rupert Murdoch's most long-serving lieutenants, Richard Caseby, is understood to be leaving his job as the managing editor of The Sun and The Sunday Times newspapers.

THE LIGHTS WILL STAY ON, INSISTS ENERGY MINISTER

Britain will not be hit by 1970s-style industrial blackouts, Michael Fallon, the energy minister, insisted on Sunday.

CHINESE POLICE PROBE GSK MANAGERS FOR 'ECONOMIC CRIMES'

A group of managers at Britain's biggest drug maker GlaxoSmithKline are being investigated by Chinese police for alleged "economic crimes".

The Guardian

MARK CARNEY URGED TO KICK START LENDING TO SMALL BUSINESSES

Business leaders urged Mark Carney on Sunday to back a 1 billion pound investment bank at his first meeting as governor of the Bank of England to kickstart lending to small businesses.

RAIL FRANCHISE TIMETABLE ALREADY SHOWING SIGNS OF DELAY

Train operators fear the revised rail franchise timetable announced in the wake of the west coast fiasco is already slipping as documents for the first contest appear likely to be delayed until autumn.

The Times

SHALE GAS REVOLUTION 'COULD HALVE OIL PRICE'

The price of oil could halve within the next decade because of a shale revolution, according to industry experts.

TWO SIDES OF BUMI ROW PLAY BLAME GAME

The bitter spat between Nat Rothschild and the banker who introduced him to the wealthy Bakrie family of Indonesia deepened yesterday amid claim and counter-claim.

The Independent

BARCLAYS BACKS 'BIG FOUR' AGAINST AUDIT SHAKE-UP

Barclays has ridden to the rescue of the Big Four accountants as they face the threat of market-revolutionising reform from the Competition Commission.

CARNEY ROLLS UP HIS SLEEVES AS BANK OF ENGLAND BEGINS NEW ERA

Mark Carney will hit the ground running at the Bank of England today as he takes on "one of the toughest central banking jobs in the world".