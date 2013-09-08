Sept 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

DISNEY RIVAL MERLIN AIMS TO CONJURE IPO FOR SMALL INVESTORS

Merlin Entertainments is planning to offer more than 10 percent of its shares to retail investors as the world's second biggest attractions owner behind Walt Disney Co gears up for a more than 3 billion pound ($4.69 billion) stock market listing before Christmas. ()

RYANAIR PROFIT WARNING COULD REFOCUS AIRLINE ON GOOD SERVICE

Excess baggage charges, a 2 percent credit card charge, a 70 pound penalty for failing to print out your boarding pass, 3 euros ($3.94) for a small bottle of water - these are just some of the clever tricks that have made Ryanair one of the most profitable airlines in the world.

But last week, the airline shocked the stock market with a profit warning, its first in nearly a decade - the company's share price nose-dived. ()

BANKS FACE UP TO 10 BLN STG HIDDEN BILL FOR SWAPS MIS-SELLING

Banks face a hidden bill of as much as 10 billion pounds to settle mis-selling claims linked to commercial real estate projects, according to research by DTZ, one of the property sector's largest consultants. ()

BRANCH FEARS OVER BARCLAYS SHAKE-UP

Ashok Vaswani, chief executive of Barclays' global retail business, said the future of bank branches rested on financial guidance for customers rather than day-to-day banking tasks. Campaign groups said this could lead to a "very visible" contraction of the branch network. ()

The Guardian

TSB RETURNS TO THE HIGH STREET AS LLOYDS SPLITS ITS BRANCHES

Twenty years after disappearing from the high street, the TSB bank will reappear in towns across the UK on Monday when more than 630 branches that were Lloyds Banking Group units on Friday reopen with a new identity. ()

ROYAL MAIL STOCK MARKET FLOTATION TO GO AHEAD DESPITE PAY DISPUTE

The government is planning to press the button on a stock market listing for the Royal Mail this week despite a dispute over pay and strong public opposition to the sell-off. ()

NEW EUROPEAN LAW TO CLAMP DOWN ON MARKET PRICE-RIGGING

The European parliament is expected this week to vote through tough new legislation that would allow Brussels - and London - to crack down much harder on rogue traders in financial and energy markets. ()

The Times

IGAS ENERGY TRIES TO TAKE THE HEAT OUT OF FRACKING

An AIM-listed oil and gas explorer will run the gauntlet of anti-fracking protesters this week when it names the precise location in Lancashire where it will drill the UK's next shale gas well. ()

UNION CHIEFS BACK JOINT STRIKES AGAINST AUSTERITY

Widespread co-ordinated strike action was threatened by trade unions last night.

Their leaders queued up at the annual conference of the Trades Union Congress in Bournemouth to support generalised strike action and said that a "pressure cooker" of discontent was building among workers stuck in austerity pay settlements. ()

ASDA CHIEF CALLS FOR FREE BUS PASSES TO HELP YOUNG PEOPLE INTO WORK

Young people should be given free bus passes to help them to cope with the rapidly rising cost of living, according to the boss of Britain's second-biggest supermarket chain. ()

The Independent

MORRISONS SET TO REVEAL A NEW PROFIT BLOW

The chief executive of the Morrisons supermarket chain will have to defend another fall in profits this week, although he is expected to boast of a turnaround following its recent dire sales. ()

CARNEY'S RATE POLICY TO FACE NEW PRESSURE IF JOBLESS NUMBERS SLIP

Mark Carney's forward guidance policy on interest rates could come under even greater market pressure this week when the Office for National Statistics reports the unemployment rate for the three months to July. ()