The Telegraph
BARCLAYS TO PAY $36 MLN TO SETTLE SUBPRIME MORTAGE CLAIMS
Barclays has agreed to pay $36.1 million to settle charges
it hurt U.S. homeowners by packaging subprime mortgages that the
borrowers could not afford, and which violated state law, into
securities. ()
JAGUAR LAND ROVER TO CREATE 1,700 UK JOBS TO BUILD SPORTS
CARS
The UK-based car maker, owned by India's Tata
conglomerate, said it would invest 1.5 billion pounds ($2.36
billion)to introduce new one-piece "aluminium vehicle
architecture" into its range. ()
The Guardian
ICAP TO BE FINED FOR LIBOR RIGGING
Money broker ICAP is poised to become the fourth
major financial services firm to be fined for rigging Libor and
is facing fines of up to 70 million pounds from regulators on
both sides of Atlantic. ()
IT GLITCH HITS LLOYDS AND TSB ON MORNING OF BANK
SPLIT
TSB was hit by teething problems on its launch morning as
technical issues caused the bank's website to crash, meaning
customers were unable to access their accounts online. ()
UK GDP GROWTH LIMITED TO 1 PCT IN LONGER TERM, ECONOMISTS
WARN
Britain's economic growth will be limited to just 1 percent
in the longer term as higher government spending, dwindling
North Sea oil stocks and an ageing population all take their
toll on the country's potential output, a group of economists
has warned. ()
The Times
IT'S SUNTORY TIME, SO PASS THE LUCOZADE AND RIBENA
Two more British household names have fallen into foreign
hands with the sale of Lucozade and Ribena yesterday by
GlaxoSmithKline to Suntory Beverage & Food for
1.35 billion pounds. ()
FOXTONS RAISES BAR FOR STOCK MARKET LISTING
Foxtons has opened an investor roadshow to gain support for
a stock market debut that could value the London estate agency
at more that 550 million pounds. ()
PRIMARK CLICKS OUT OF ITS ONLINE EXPERIMENT
The online tie-up between Primark and ASOS
is about to come to an end with the discount fashion chain
ruling out launching its own web operation. ()
SHELL CAUGHT IN STORM ON SOUTH BANK
Canary Wharf Group and Qatari Diar are facing a
multimillion-pound bill to defend their proposed redevelopment
of the Shell Centre in Central London after a public inquiry was
called. ()
The Independent
DELOITTE GIVEN RECORD 14 MLN STG FINE OVER MG ROVER/PHOENIX
AFFAIR
Deloitte was yesterday punished with a record 14
million pound fine from Britain's accountancy watchdog for
failing to manage conflicts of interest over their advice to the
car maker MG Rover. ()
GLENCORE DIGS ITSELF DEEPER IN AT LONMIN
The coal miner-to-wheat trading giant Glencore Xstrata
moved to take greater control of Lonmin
yesterday, as the beleaguered platinum group continues to
struggle with trade unions in South Africa. ()
VODAFONE HITS A HITCH OVER 6 BLN STG BID FOR GERMAN FIRM
Vodafone was yesterday facing a surprise hitch over
its 6.6 billion pound take-over of Kabel Deutschland,
as not enough shareholders in the German company look set to
approve it by tomorrow's deadline. ()