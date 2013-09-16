BRIEF-Meetme to acquire if(we)
Sept 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
CO-OP RESTRUCTURE CHALLENGED
A group of Co-operative bondholders is seeking to establish a formal committee to negotiate the bank's restructuring proposals. ()
LEIGH-PEMBERTON TO BE NEW HEAD OF UKFI
The British Treasury will on Monday name James Leigh-Pemberton as the new chief executive of UK Financial Investments, the body that oversees the taxpayer's stakes in Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds. ()
ANTI-HS2 PARTY MAY FIELD CANDIDATES IN 2015 POLLS
Opponents of the high-speed rail link between London and the North may contest seats far from the proposed line, as critics believe enmity to HS2 has spread across the country in recent months. ()
The Guardian
CYBERGANG FOILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY HACKING INTO LONDON BANK
Scotland Yard described the cyber-attack on a Santander branch in Surrey Quays shopping centre, south-east London, as the most sophisticated case of its kind that police had encountered. ()
ROYAL MAIL PRIVATISATION COULD COST RURAL TORIES THEIR SEATS, SAYS THINKTANK
Rural Conservative MPs are worried that the Tory-led privatisation of Royal Mail is so unpopular with voters that it may cost them their seats at the next general election. ()
The Times
REGULATOR WARNS ABOUT RISK OF INSURANCE BUBBLE
The City regulator is monitoring the flood of new capital into the insurance markets amid fears that it might stoke the same risk bubble that sparked the last financial crisis. ()
ITALIAN PARTNER HITS OUT AT GLAXO'S TRIAL SECRECY
One of Italy's top medical institutes has abandoned a research tie-up with GlaxoSmithKline after firing a broadside at the drug company for its "secretive" and "inflexible" policies. ()
The Independent
NOW AMAZON EMBROILED IN EU TAX PROBE
Amazon is under threat of being subjected to a fresh tax inquiry, it has been reported. The online retail giant has been dogged by controversy over its UK tax affairs and is now said to be in the sights of European regulators. ()
MERGERMARKET SELL-OFF HAS PRIVATE-EQUITY FIRMS PONDERING BIDS
A host of private-equity firms are mulling bids for Mergermarket, the online bible for City rumour and gossip that is being offloaded by Financial Times-owner Pearson. ()
* Meetme Inc -deal expected to contribute at least $9.0 million in adjusted ebitda
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC on Monday his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc had more than doubled its stake in Apple Inc. since the end of 2016, making it one of Berkshire's biggest equity holdings, and that U.S. stocks overall were not in "bubble territory."